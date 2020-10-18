The 96th Ordinary Assembly for Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) was successfully convened at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi, Kampala on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

This ordinary Assembly is in pursuant to the FUFA Statutes Article (27) that calls for this meeting, held since 1924 when FUFA was founded.

The FUFA President Moses Magogo, chaired the AGM that brings together the 34 members of the federation.

73 of the expected 88 delegates attended the 4 and half hours’ deliberations.

“We held a tranquil assembly which is held annually as mandated by the FUFA Statures. We had a couple of amendments in the constitution like it has been over the years. This assembly also endorsed the annual activity calendar, budget and passed the appointment of committees, among other things” Magogo stated.

Moses Magogo, president Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) during the 96th FUFA Ordinary Assembly in Kampala

During the 96th Assembly, Magogo recognized three former leaders at different levels for the beautiful game.

Former FUFA President John Baptist Ssemanobe, Katamba Ojuku Eugene (First Chairman FUFA Women football standing committee) and Kabugo Charles Kakunta (former member of Makindye DFA) were recognized with beautiful plaques and Shs. 1,000,000 each.

A section of the FUFA Delegates inside Silver Springs Hotel room during the 96th FUFA Ordinary Assembly

The activity report from the previous year was also passed as well as the budget for the upcoming season that totals up to 36,095,753,881 for the financial year 2021.

This budget is an increment by UGX 3.646,443,239 Billion shillings from the previous financial year.

Also, the FUFA Judicial bodies and electoral committee were approved for the Assembly.

The FUFA Judicial bodies:

Fed Committee: Dr. Azar Taib (Chairperson), Yusuf Kaggwa (Vice Chairperson)

FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel: Deo Mutabazi (Chairperson), Robert Serunjogi (Vice Chairperson), George Kabwimukya (Member)

FUFA Investigations Chamber: Musa Kabega (Chairperson), Husdon Katumba (Vice Chairperson), Hussein Lwebambawo (Member), Dirisa Kasalirwe (Member)

FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber: Peter Emojong (Chairperson), Andrew Lule (Vice Chairperson), Dan Obote (Member), Norbert Kazibwe (Member), Harriet Nattabi (Member)

FUFA Appeals Committee: Diana Nabuuso (Chairperson), Mohammed Nuru (Vice Chairperson), Sabiti Muwanga (Member), Livingstone Lajan (Member), Mark Namanya (Member)

*Amin Bbosa moved the motion to approve the members

*Steven Ssemutono and Joseph Mwanje seconded

FUFA Electoral Committee (2020-2024):

Mathias Bwiire (Chairperson), Rita Aliguma (Member), Joram Katende (Member), Dennis Ojwee (Member), Richard Mpaaka (Member)

Substitutes: Moses Odong, Oscar Ngobi, Richard Barigye

FUFA Appeals Electoral Committee: Yusuf Sulaiman Awuye (Chairperson), Stanely Kinene (Member), Favour Naima Anguko (Member)

Substitutes: Canon Edward Nsamba (Member), Mike Okwi (Member)

*Motion of approval was passed by Anthony Tumwesigye

*Seconded by Angelo Lonyesi and Jamal Ngobi