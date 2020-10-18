Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 0-2 Al Ahly (Egypt)

Record Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly took a big step into reaching the finals after winning 2-0 against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

Mohamed Magdi Afsha and Ali Maaloul scored for Pitso Mosimane’s side who faced his biggest test since joining the Egyptian club from South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Magdi scored the opener came inside the opening three minutes while Maaloul scored a second half penalty to widen the lead.

Wydad Casablanca missed a first half penalty through Auok after Laurent Gbagbo was adjudged by VAR to have been brought down by Mohamed Elshenawy.

Mosimane admitted the game was tough but picked out goalie Elshenawy for praise after he saved a penalty that would have resulted into an equaliser.

“It was a tough game against a strong opponent who played fiercely after receiving an early goal,” he told Cafonline.com. “I thank our goalkeeper El Shenawy for his penalty save, and all the players for playing to our plan,” he added.

“I’m happy with the result, but I would have been much happier had we scored more goals. We won nothing yet and have to focus on the return leg till we achieve our target and reach the final.”

His counterpart Miguel Gamondi was left disappointed but hopes they will overturn score line in the return leg away from home.

“I feel disappointed because it’s a tough result at home. The early goal complicated the game and missing the penalty was even more heart-breaking,” he stated.

“We felt exhausted after playing a huge number of games in the domestic league. We did not lose hope yet and will try to overturn the table in Cairo.”

The return leg comes on October 23 at the Cairo International stadium, Egypt.