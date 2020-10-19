

Enduro Uganda club and UMOSPOC are set to engage the motorsport enthusiasts into a fuel save road trip.

The initiative is making up for the absence of motorsport related activities that has been on for seven months now because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The inaugural fuel save tour is scheduled for 20-22 November.

It will involve participants using ordinary cars to cover about 900 kilometres distance. Participants will traverse four districts in Western Uganda.

A crew with the least fuel consumption will be awarded at the end of the trip.

Jared Kalera, the deputy clerk of the course shared with Kawowo Sports the motive of the road tour.

“We are trying to promote a new discipline in motorsport which is not so intense but rather fun and can be done by everyone.

“The fuel save road tour is built on the aspect of road safety, environment as well as promoting domestic tourism. We shall plant trees at one stopover,” he said.

Deputy COC Jared Kalera at one of the tourist attractions included in the itinerary

Kalera further describes details of the tour.

“We shall categorize the cars depending on their fuel consumption. We shall go through normal roads, which means all traffic rules will apply to the crew.

“All cars will have trackers on to monitor their movements. After every refueling center, we shall record the fuel gauge of every participant

“In the three days, the participants will have gone through a number of Uganda’s tourist attractions such as hot springs, game parks among others.

All crews are subjected to an entry fee of Shs.500,000 that will cater for their insurance, tracking, and meals.