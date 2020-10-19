FUFA Big League Promotional Playoffs:

2 nd Semifinal: Kiboga Young 3-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University 1st Semifinal: Kataka 0 (6) – 0 (7) Kitara

Kiboga Young advanced to the final of the FUFA Big League promotional playoff and will face Kitara on Wednesday, 21st October 2020.

The development follows the completion of the two semi-finals played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru under closed Doors.

Sulaiman Tumusiime gave Ndejje University the lead on 35 minutes as they took the half time.

Tumusiime struck a well-taken kick from the penalty mark after Kiboga Young left-back Godwin Kitagenda had tripled down midfielder Nicholas Luzige in the forbidden area.

In the second half, Kiboga Young returned a better and much more organized side.

Dreadlocked captain Jamaldine Buchochera tapped home at the backend off Yahaya Luuti’s assist, seven minutes into the final stanza.

Two goals in quick succession from Brian Olega and Sula Wambede sealed the victory for Richard Makumbi’s coached side.

Kiboga Young’s head coach Makumbi hailed the fighting spirit of his side, coming from a goal down to win the match.

“We played our hearts out like soldiers. I thank the players. We shall fight until when promoted,” Makumbi stated.

The final 10 minutes of the game were characterized by rains.

Kiboga Young will now face Kitara who ejected Kataka 7-6 in post-match penalties after a goal-less 90 minutes.

Team Line Ups:

Kiboga Young XI: Stephen Makumba (G.K), Julies Kizito (2), Godwin Kitagenda (12), Pascal Irasa (5), Beimos Opio (27), Solomon Ewol (23), Jamaldine Buchochera (24), Yahaya Luuti (15), Sula Wambede (10), Godfrey Otika (30), Brian Olega (11)

Subs: Luka Okori (13), Alex Kapyo (6), Peter Otai (3), Edmond Wamboka (7), Ibrahim Gidudu (8)

Head coach: Richard Makumbi

Assistant coach: Muhammad Wasswa

Ndejje University XI: Jeans Wokorach (13- GK), Solomon Akodi (20), Ronald Kasango (16), Hamim Ssemakula (3), Benard Katetemera (15), Richardson Asaba (14), Simon Ngore (8), Adolfo Onek (17), Sula Tumusiime (19), Francis Onekalit (10), Nicholas Luzige (18)

Subs: Fred Nyekorach (1), Vicent Abigaba (27), Rogers Atube (26), Brian Ssali (7), Martin Owalamu (31)

Head coach: Raymond Timothy Komakech

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ali Ssabila

1st Assistant Referee: Issa Masembe

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: William Oloya

Match Assessor: Amin Bbosa