FUFA Big League Play offs (Monday, 19th October 2020)

Kitara Vs Kataka – 10 am

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University – 12 pm

*Both matches at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (No fans allowed)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ali Ssabila

1st Assistant Referee: Issa Masembe

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: William Oloya

Match Assessor: Amin Bbosa

As Mbale based Kiboga Young squares up against Ndejje University during the second promotional play-off match at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, 19th October 2020, there will be sparks anticipated.

The first contest will be between Kitara and Kataka at 10 am (same venue) before a grand finale on Wednesday, 21st October 2020.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye weighs on the potential match-ups for the Kiboga Young and Ndejje University whose fierce contests will definitely have a say in the final outcome.

Some of the Ndejje University players upon arrival at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday (Credit: John Batanudde)

Steven “Van Der Sar” Makumba (Kiboga Young) Vs Sula Tumusiime (Ndejje University)

Steven Makumba is Kiboga Young’s goalkeeper who is also christened as Van Der Sar, after the retired Ajax, Manchester United and Netherlands legendary goalkeeper.

On Monday, Makumba faces a stern test of character when he faces an established forward in Sula Tumusiime.

Fast and quick thinking, Tumusiime is one forward who can rip apart any form of defence with all sorts of finishes –well positioned to net the easiest of tap-ins, headers and stunning shots off all distances.

Therefore, Makumba ought to be on his “A” game starting with the routine defensive organization, alertness to tame one against one situations as well as shot stopping antics.

Uncharacteristic of the typical Van Der Sar, Makumba is also a comfortable party to be deployed upfront as a center forward and a winger.

Jamaldin Buchochera. with the ball during Kiboga Young’s training on Sunday (Credit John Batanudde)

Jamaldin Buchochera (Kiboga Young) Vs Hamimu Ssemakula (Ndejje University)

Flying left back Hamimu Ssemakula is expected to come up against Kiboga Young’s dreadlocked captain Jamaldin Buchochera.

Wingers are ordinarily defined by the execution on the flanks, often beating their next opponent in line with trickery, dribbles, fancy body dummies, pace and at most the pin point crosses.

Buchochera as it all and it will take Ssemakula’s natural intellect, courage and iron heart to stop the winger.

A marauding full back, Ssemakula has enough calories to defend and attack in equal measure.

Ibrahim Gididu (Kiboga Young) Vs Ronald Kasongo (Ndejje University)

Nigerian born striker Ibrahim Gidudu is Kiboga Young’s lead center forward. Full of energy and blessed with the bully structure, Gidudu also has the odd eye for back of the net.

Against Ndejje University, defender Ronald Kasongo will be deployed as his stopper and neutralizer.

Kasongo is a good game reader, a leader and exceptional man-maker. Therefore, the Gidudu versus Kasongo contest will be settled at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru during the second promotional play-off match.

Godfrey “Gody” Otika (Kiboga Young) Vs Jens Wokoroach (Ndejje University)

Ndejje University goalkeeper Jens Wokoroach is the natural pick ahead of Fred Nyokorach.

He is therefore expected to start as the first choice goalkeeper when the Luweero based club faces Kiboga Young in a do-or—die duel.

Wokoroach will come to terms and prove why he deserves the number one slot when he faces sharp forwards in the frame of Godfrey “Gody” Otika.

Otika commands the attack-line just like a senior Hyena leads a herd for a mission possible hunting expedition.

He shoots off all ranges, heads the ball and dashes to the spaces to create room for teammates.

Therefore, the battle of Wokoroach against Otika on the astro-turf at Njeru will be much awaited.

Peter Otai (Kiboga Young) Vs Bernard Katetemera (Ndejje University)

A lion’s share of ball players world over are born and few are made. Peter Otai was born.

The Kiboga Young play-maker has mastered the art right from the inch close ball control, an eagle’s vision, dribbling abilities and the penetrative passes.

He will come up against a hard tackling holding midfielder in Bernard Katetemera, arguably among the country’s “hard-tacklers”.

Katetemera has the positional discipline which warrants him a slot on any invincible team.

Hard tackles aside, he is an excellent winner of the ball and a good passer as well.

Luka Okori (Kiboga Young) Vs Nicholas Luzige (Ndejje University)

On loan from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club, midfielder Nicholas Luzige is a pillar for team Ndejje University.

His work rate has never been in question with abilities to spoil and create. Facing Luka Okori will be another worthwhile experience and contest everybody will be awaiting to watch.

Belmos Opio (Kiboga Young) Vs Francis Onekalit (Ndejje University)

Kiboga Young’s defender Belmos Opio and forward Francis Onekalit of Ndejje University are two players crafted out of steel and iron.

It goes without a saying therefore the battle of these two individuals will spark fire.

Two iron bodies will clash in a typical iron against iron contest. Onekalit is a forward blessed with pace and strength.

In equal measure, Opio is as solid as the famous Nyero rocks in the Teso region district of Kumi.

A great contest that will surely not only dictate the tiding of the match but also its final outcome as well.

Raymond Komakech shows up the Ndejje University kit to be used for the game (Credit: John Batanudde)

Richard Makumbi (Kiboga Young) Vs Raymond Timothy Komakech (Ndejje University)

Ndejje University head coach Raymond Timothy Komakech and his counterpart at Kiboga Young Richard Makumbi are braced for the fierce duel.

This will be a touchline contest and a battle of tactics (technically and tactically).

Whoever comes up with the outstanding strategy will surely carry the day and book a berth in the finals.

Makumbi is tried and tested having engineered the promotion of more than 10 clubs to the top tier both in Uganda and Kenya.

Richard Makumbi training with the Kiboga Young team at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

The magician baptized coach witnessed the promotion of SCOUL (1995), Iganga Town Council – (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011, Utoda, Soana, Mbarara City (2016) and lately Kenya’s Western Stima in 2018.

Komakech is a passionate and knowledgeable who has worked with the Ndejje University team for ages now.

He ably understands the demands, pressures and dynamics of the contemporary day coaching having also worked at The Saints as they attained promotion to the Uganda Premier League, coached Busoga United in the top tier and played the promotional play-offs with Masindi based Dove last season.