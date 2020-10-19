FUFA Big League Promotional Playoff

First semifinal: Kataka 0 (6) – 0 (7) Kitara

Kitara Football Club became the first team to qualify for the 2020 FUFA Big League promotional final.

This followed a 7-6 post-match penalty victory over Kataka after a goal-less score in 90 minutes.

There were a couple of half-chances for the two sides missed in a match played under scorching sunshine at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday.

Jamil Nvule Kisitu and Brian Muluuli Mayanja got close for Kitara who dominated the early stages of the game.

Swamad Okur and Nassur Nandala posed the provocation for Kataka who hail from Mbale.

In the tense shoot out, Kitara goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba was the hero, saving two penalties.

Second-half substitutes Denis Monday, Phillip Sempira, Samuel Adibo, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, skipper Maxwell Owachgiu, and the ever-fresh midfielder Dan Ekoyu scored for the victorious side.

Another second half substitute Peter Lumolo missed his kick.

Emmanuel Mukisa, Joel Baba Onziku, Hassan Wadenga, Moses Ssekasana, Azizi Nambobi and Nassur Nandala scored for Kataka.

Yusuf Ezama and team captain Peter Lusimbula were denied by goalkeeper Kiyimba.

Kitara head coach Mark Twinamatisko hailed the character of his charges and strongly asserts this is job half done.

“We had a good game where we created a couple of chances but could not score. The teamwork element was at play. This is still a job half done, we shall since we still have another match to play,” Twinamatisko stated.

His counterpart Godfrey Toldo Awachango attributed the loss to the chances not converted.

“This was a balanced match. We would have won the match but missed the chances. That is the nature of football,” Toldo said moments after the match.

The winner will face either Ndejje University or Kiboga Young who play in the second semi-final.

Kataka XI: Edward Kasibante (01), Noah Kizito (09), Peter Lusimbula (08), Tiff Kahandi (16), Hassan Wadenga (05), Azizi Nambobi (18), Yasin Mukiibi (07), Swamad Okur(06), Emmanuel Mukisa (20), Nassur Nandala (14), Yusuf Ezama (10)

Subs: Solomon Okello (22), Joel Baba Onziku (12), Moses Ssekasana (03), Wilber Wamala (04), Ashraf Mulindi (17)

Head Coach: Godfrey Toldo

Assistant Coach: Martin Wanyheya

Other officials: Hassan Kirunda, Ibrahim Maruti

Kitara XI: Jamil Kiyemba (01), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Samuel Adibo (03), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Yasin Mubiru (06), Vicent Kasoki (07), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Musa Docca (22), Patrick Mugume (23)

Subs: Ivan Akera (29), Benon Mike Baguku (10), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), Pius Mbidde (19), Peter Lumoro (21)

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze