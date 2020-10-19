FUFA Big League Play offs (Semi-finals) – Monday, 19th October 2020:

Kitara Vs Kataka – 10 am

Kiboga Young Vs Ndejje University – 12 pm

*Both matches at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Closed Doors)

Match officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

1st Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

2nd Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

Fourth Official: Alex Muhabi

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Hoima based Kitara against Kataka from Mbale shall be the first game in this year’s promotional play-off for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

This game will be proceeded by Kiboga Young against Ndejje University at noon (same venue) with the epic finale coming on Wednesday, 21st October 2020.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye torches into the departmental battles anticipated for the two clubs that take to the field in the morning clash without fans.

Jamil Kiyimba (Kitara) Vs Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa (Kataka)

Kitara Football Club goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba could be named ahead of Ivan Akera in between the goal posts against Kataka.

That said, Kiyimba will face live wire forward Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa. Mukisa has proven time immemorial that he has come of age with the due experience and goal hunting skills.

A workaholic of sorts, Mukisa is a perfect center forward for a goal seeking expedition.

He will be expected to test Kiyimba whose command of the goal posts have never been in doubt.

This will be one of the numerous battles on the field of play to dictate the tidings.

Samuel Adibo (Kitara) Vs Yusuf Enzema (Kataka):

Kataka’s Yusuf Enzema brings pace and directness to the club. He will at most times confront Kitara’s Samuel Adibo, at the right flank.

Whoever gets his notes and rhythm right on the morning will win the game for his club in such a crucial decider.

Musa Docca (Kitara) Vs Nasur Nandala (Kataka):

Defender Musa Docca has seen it all in Uganda’s football. His exploits at the heart of defence with Sports Club Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Nyamityobora and lately Kitara proves that he has the experience.

Docca comes with the team leader’s instincts and skills as he will be expected to command the Kitara backline against a youthful Kataka forward line led by prodigal son, Nasur Nandala.

Nandala is athletic and always yearning to take the next shot after another. Against Docca, the battle will be spiced up at what is on offer for the two sides – a slot in the final to determine who makes it to the Uganda Premier League 2020-21 season.

Kataka captain Peter Lusimbula shows up the match day jersey during the official pre-match press conference on Sunday (Credit: John Batanudde)

Vincent Kasoki (Kitara) Vs Peter Lusimbula (Kataka):

In football life, players blessed with an army of tricks and pace (speed) are admired to the brim.

Kitara’s Vincent Kasozi is one in the cluster aforementioned. He will face Kataka’s team captain Peter Lusimbula, a Uganda U-17 international.

Kasoki’s pace and sense of direction has often given Kitara an edge against the opposition right from the league proper.

Perhaps, in the Kitara versus Kataka match, the two players will answer the unanswered questions.

Lusimbula is intelligent and often reserves time and energy to overlap, execute set pieces (free-kicks, penalties and corner-kicks).

Kasoki will try at all means to make Lusimbula busy and this will be the most anticipated match up.

Goalkeeper Edward Kasibante is the number one for Kataka

Brian Muluuli (Kitara) Vs Edward Kasibante (Kataka):

Former Uganda U-17 and U-20 goalkeeper Edward Kasibarwate is Kataka’s first choice goalkeeper.

He is expected to carry along his confidence and unquestionable shot stopping skills during the play-offs.

The main potent weapon in his face will be strike Brian Muluuli’s goal bound shots.

Mululi finished as top scorer in the regular season with 8 goals to his name-tag and he is expected to carry on the form.

Of course, Muluuli has a trusted partner in George Ssenkaaba, another experienced forward.

Maxwell Owachgui (Kitara) Vs Yusuf Enzema (Kataka)

Kitara Football Club team captain Maxwell Owachgui is a proven team leader with exceptional skills on and off the field of play.

He will battle Kataka’s Yusuf Enzema, one of the key pillars at Kataka.

Maxwell Owachgui_Kitara Football Club captain (Credit: David Isabirye)

Jamil Kisitu Nvule (Kitara) Vs Azizi Nambombi (Kataka):

Midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule is a crafty player who makes things work the right way.

He lines up in the Kitara team having crossed to Bright Stars (transfer yet to be electronically completed).

Against Kataka, Nvule will need to beat hardworking player Azizi Nambombi, a trusted bullet in their gun.

Nambombi is a great tackler and game reader who has mastered the art of team work.

Daniel Ekoyu, Kitara Football Club midfielder (Credit: David Isbairye)

Daniel Ekoyu (Kitara) Vs Swamadu Okullu (Kataka)

Hardworking midfielder Daniel Ekoyu is the engine at Kitara. He will come under scrutiny when he lines up against a young Swamadu Okullu.

Okullu has come of age after early years of being tailored as the next best number eight in the country.

Referee Brian Nsubuga hands the hattrick hero Ssenkaaba with the ball

George Ssenkaaba (Kitara) Vs Hassan Wadenga (Kataka)

George Ssenkaba is a tried and test forward for Kitara. He has played at The Saints, Busoga United and Sports Club Villa.

He is a direct center forward who thrives on speed, endurance and accuracy via shooting towards the goal.

Ssenkaaba will face a solid defender in Hassan Wadenga who is strong both on ground and in the air.

Peter Lumoro (Kitara) Vs Tiff Kahandi (Kataka)

Peter Lumoro works his socks off in a given match with the ability to inflict the damage at all times- wear and tear.

If used, Lumoro will face a tough and rigid defender in Tiff Kahandi at Kataka.

Kahandi has the intelligence to read the game well and deliver the goods home.

Toldo shows up Kataka kit that will be used during the play off against Kitara (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mark Twinamatisko (Kitara) Vs Godfrey “Toldo” Awanchango (Kataka)

Both coachesMark Twinamatisko (Kitara) and Godfrey “Toldo” Awanchango (Kataka) are passionate about the game and strong believers.

Twinamatisko worked with The Saints during the promotion to the Uganda Premier League before coaching Busoga United, Free Stars, Mukono, Masindi Doves and lately Kitara.

Toldo has been attached to Kataka since retiring as a goalkeeper. He also coached the Bugisu provinence in the FUFA Drum.

These two tacticians will strieve for the best to achieve what necessary to reach the finale.