V-League Result: Hyundai Skywalkers 3-0 Woori (25-21, 25-21, 25-19)

Daudi Okello was in fine form in his first game of the season as he led Hyundai Capital Skywalkers to a win in the first match of the 2020-21 season.

Skywalkers beat Woori Card in straight sets 25-21, 25-21, and 25-19 in the V-League game played at the Yugwansun Gymnasium in Cheonan on Tuesday, October 20.

The Ugandan hard hitter Okello led Skywalkers attack with 30 points and a high attack success rate of 62.22%.

Daudi Okello Credit: Skywalkers Volleyball

Okello had a even split of 11 point in the first and second set.

“It was very important for us to win the first game because it boosts the team and motivates everyone for the next game,” Okello told Inside Volleyball in the aftermath of the game.

“It was a good start and everyone worked hard… the team, the players, the management. So, we are happy with the results,” he added.

Skywalkers return to action on Saturday against Samsung Blue Fangs.