Uganda Cricket Association has taken a leap of faith by organizing an Elite League competition that will feature the top 45 players in the country.

The players have been selected into three different franchise sides, each with a coach. The franchise teams were auctioned with all three teams bought by different individuals.

The Scorpions team led by Brian Masaba was bought for 5M by Siva Koti and renamed the Aziz Damani Scorpions. The Bucks led by Cricket Cranes Vice-Captain Arnold Otwani were bought for 4.5M by Tulsi Varsani and renamed the Royal Varsani Bucks. The Mambas were also bought for 5M by Mohammed Vaheed and renamed the Metro Challengers Mambas.

The games will be played at Lugogo Cricket Oval from Sunday, October 25 to Saturday, October 31. All games will have a live stream on YouTube due to the fact that no fans are allowed at the ground.

All players and officials will be in quarantine for the duration of the tournament and will each have to undergo Covid-19 tests before the tournament starts.

NCS has given UCA a green light for the tournament to take place under very strict SOPs to ensure the safety of players and officials.

TEAMS

Scorpions – Brian Masaba, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Calvin Watuwa, Charles Waiswa, Gerard Mubiru, Steven Wabwose, Trevor Bukenya, Derrick Bakunzi, Innocent Mwebaze, Wassim Butt, Lawrence Ssempijja, Jaffar Ochaya, Davis Karashani, Shazad Kamal

Coach – Michael Ndiko

Bucks – Arnold Otwani (Captain), Aneef Shah, Deus Muhumuza, Emmanuel Isaneez, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam, Jonathan Kizza, Jonathan Ssebanja, Simon Oketcho, Simon Sesazi, Siraje Nsubuga, Richard Agamire, Robert Ajuna, Robinson Obuya

Coach – Habib Mugalula

Mambas – Frank Akankwasa (Captain), Cosmas Kyewuta, Alex Obanda, Daniel Ruyange, David Wabwire, Hamu Kayondo, Henry Ssenyondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Lawrence Ssematimba, Rogers Olipa, Irfan Afridi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Perry Wazombe, Younos Sowombi

Coach – Jackson Ogwang

FIXTURES

Sunday, October 25

MORNING: Metro Challengers vs. Royal Varsani Bucks

AFTERNOON: Royal Varsani Bucks vs. Aziz Damani Scorpions

Monday, October 26

MORNING: Metro Challengers vs. Royal Varsani Bucks

AFTERNOON: Aziz Damani Scorpions vs. Metro Challengers

Tuesday, October 27

MORNING: Aziz Damani Scorpions vs. Royal Varsani Bucks

AFTERNOON: Metro Challengers vs. Aziz Damani Scorpions

Wednesday, October 28

MORNING: Royal Varsani Bucks – Aziz Damani Scorpions

AFTERNOON: Metro Challengers – Royal Varsani Bucks

Thursday, October 29

MORNING: Aziz Damani Scorpions – Metro Challengers

AFTERNOON: Metro Challengers – Royal Varsani Bucks

Friday, October 30

MORNING: Metro Challengers – Aziz Damani Scorpions

AFTERNOON: Aziz Damani Scorpions – Royal Varsani Bucks

Saturday, October 31