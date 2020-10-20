Uganda Cricket Association has taken a leap of faith by organizing an Elite League competition that will feature the top 45 players in the country.
The players have been selected into three different franchise sides, each with a coach. The franchise teams were auctioned with all three teams bought by different individuals.
The Scorpions team led by Brian Masaba was bought for 5M by Siva Koti and renamed the Aziz Damani Scorpions. The Bucks led by Cricket Cranes Vice-Captain Arnold Otwani were bought for 4.5M by Tulsi Varsani and renamed the Royal Varsani Bucks. The Mambas were also bought for 5M by Mohammed Vaheed and renamed the Metro Challengers Mambas.
The games will be played at Lugogo Cricket Oval from Sunday, October 25 to Saturday, October 31. All games will have a live stream on YouTube due to the fact that no fans are allowed at the ground.
All players and officials will be in quarantine for the duration of the tournament and will each have to undergo Covid-19 tests before the tournament starts.
NCS has given UCA a green light for the tournament to take place under very strict SOPs to ensure the safety of players and officials.
TEAMS
Scorpions – Brian Masaba, Zephaniah Arinaitwe, Calvin Watuwa, Charles Waiswa, Gerard Mubiru, Steven Wabwose, Trevor Bukenya, Derrick Bakunzi, Innocent Mwebaze, Wassim Butt, Lawrence Ssempijja, Jaffar Ochaya, Davis Karashani, Shazad Kamal
Coach – Michael Ndiko
Bucks – Arnold Otwani (Captain), Aneef Shah, Deus Muhumuza, Emmanuel Isaneez, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achelam, Jonathan Kizza, Jonathan Ssebanja, Simon Oketcho, Simon Sesazi, Siraje Nsubuga, Richard Agamire, Robert Ajuna, Robinson Obuya
Coach – Habib Mugalula
Mambas – Frank Akankwasa (Captain), Cosmas Kyewuta, Alex Obanda, Daniel Ruyange, David Wabwire, Hamu Kayondo, Henry Ssenyondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Lawrence Ssematimba, Rogers Olipa, Irfan Afridi, Emmanuel Hasahya, Perry Wazombe, Younos Sowombi
Coach – Jackson Ogwang
FIXTURES
Sunday, October 25
- MORNING: Metro Challengers vs. Royal Varsani Bucks
- AFTERNOON: Royal Varsani Bucks vs. Aziz Damani Scorpions
Monday, October 26
- MORNING: Metro Challengers vs. Royal Varsani Bucks
- AFTERNOON: Aziz Damani Scorpions vs. Metro Challengers
Tuesday, October 27
- MORNING: Aziz Damani Scorpions vs. Royal Varsani Bucks
- AFTERNOON: Metro Challengers vs. Aziz Damani Scorpions
Wednesday, October 28
- MORNING: Royal Varsani Bucks – Aziz Damani Scorpions
- AFTERNOON: Metro Challengers – Royal Varsani Bucks
Thursday, October 29
- MORNING: Aziz Damani Scorpions – Metro Challengers
- AFTERNOON: Metro Challengers – Royal Varsani Bucks
Friday, October 30
- MORNING: Metro Challengers – Aziz Damani Scorpions
- AFTERNOON: Aziz Damani Scorpions – Royal Varsani Bucks
Saturday, October 31
- MORNING: Free
- AFTERNOON: Final