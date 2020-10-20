MultiChoice Uganda has partnered with MTN Uganda to add a mobile money payment option for the Showmax internet TV service.

The announcement was made at a press briefing held at MultiChoice Uganda head Offices in Kololo.

According to Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, MultiChoice is moving with this development to drive value, proximity and access to great entertainment.

“Our commitment to continually drive value, proximity and access to great entertainment remains unwavering,” said Asiimwe.

“This is part of the reason why it wasn’t just important to launch Showmax in Uganda, but to also work towards making it accessible to as many Ugandans as possible through our partnership with the MTN MOMO service.”

“Being the first major international streaming service to offer local payment options is also a sign of our commitment to Uganda’s entertainment landscape.

“No other international streaming service currently is integrated to provide this locally at the moment.”

“The Showmax offering has been augmented to include a wide sports offering featuring all 380 English Premier League games, Serie A, La Liga Santander, French and Us Open tournaments, Tour de France and many other documentaries and news services,” Asiimwe added.

MultiChoice has also converted the currency billing on the Showmax website to UGX to simplify the purchase of bundles.

Asiimwe further explained that, “As part of enhancing the Showmax experience as well, we have also converted the currency billing on the website to UGX.

“This is also part of the journey simplification for our customers where their credit and debit card payments will now be billed in UGX instead of the previously used USD currency”

“Customers can subscribe to the Showmax service by visiting the www.showmax.com using their smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.

“They can also manage their data consumption using the bandwidth capping feature, download shows to smartphones and tablets to watch later offline among other key unique features.”

According to a statement released by MultiChoice, “Users on the Showmax platform can create up to 6 profiles for the members of their household under a single account with each profile having its own watch lists and personalized recommendations based on its own viewing behaviour.

“The profiles have a parental control level which filters out content above the age limit, and an optional PIN to manage access.

“Individuals can personalize their Showmax accounts by editing their profiles, which can be done through signing onto the Showmax website, selecting the account on the top menu bar under your user name, the page will default to overview where one will see all the options related to the account, then select account details on the left-hand navigation menu and make the necessary changes including the name, location, contact details and password.”