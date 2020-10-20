Peace Proscovia has re-signed with the Sunshine Coast Lightning ahead of 2021 season.

The She Cranes captain who joined Lightning in 2018 is excited to return to the side for her third season of Suncorp Super Netball.

“It is with great honour that I sign on with Lightning for another year, playing on the Sunshine Coast has given me the opportunity to learn so much and to improve my netball,” Proscovia said as quoted by the club website.

Proscovia scored 134 goals at an efficiency of 86% during the recently concluded season in which she played a reduced role and was used as a substitute to Cara Koenen at GS.

“I feel privileged to play alongside such a supportive team and cannot wait to see what next year presents,” she added.

Phumza Maweni and Peace Proscovia | Credit: Sunshine Coast Lightning

Meanwhile, South African defender Phumza Maweni also re-signed with the club for a year, and Head Coach Kylee Byrne said the bookends had adapted well to the demands of the elite Lightning environment and she expects continued improvement into season three.

“Peace and Phumza have taken real strides since joining our Club, embracing the professionalism and lift in standards required to thrive in the competition,” Byrne said.

“Now that they have that solid foundation and understanding, I’m excited to see how they can contribute further next season both on and off court.

“We understand that the decision to live away from your family – particularly after a season like 2020 – is a massive sacrifice and we are so grateful to both players for remaining part of the Lightning family.”