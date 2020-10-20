RS Berkane 2-1 Hassania Agadir

RS Berkane have an opportunity to make amends from last season’s failure after reaching yet another final in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In all-Moroccan clash, RS Berkane beat Hassania Agadir 2-1 in Rabat.

The match was decided two penalties with Mohamed Aziz converting one in each half to secure a final berth.

Hassania came into the game in top form having lost only once in 12 Caf Confederation Cup but fell short against their compatriots.

RS Berkane, losers to Egyptian Zamalek in the final last year will now face the winner between Guinea’s AC Horoya and Egypt’s Pyramids who face off in the second semi on Tuesday at the Complexe V Mohamed.