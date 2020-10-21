The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage kicked off on Tuesday and action resumes today on favourite home of sport – DStv.

It’s been a while since Bayern Munich’s triumph in last season’s final – and their staggering 8-2 humiliation of Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

The teams are back up and running in 2020/21 and here’s everything you need to know to watch Champions League games on the various channels.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Match – Time – TV Channel

RB Salzburg vs. Lokomotiv Moscow – 7:55 p.m. (EAT) – Variety 1 (LIVE)

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk – 7:55 p.m. (EAT) – Football Plus (LIVE)

Ajax vs. Liverpool – 10:00p.m. (EAT) – Football Plus (LIVE)

Manchester City vs. Porto -10:00p.m. (EAT) – Maximo 1 (LIVE)

Midtjylland vs. Atalanta – 10:00p.m. (EAT) – LaLiga (LIVE)

Olympiacos vs. Marseille – 10:00p.m. (EAT) – Variety 2 (LIVE)

Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid – 10:00p.m. (EAT) – Variety 1 (LIVE)

Inter Milan vs. Borussia Monchengladbach – 10:00p.m. (EAT) – Premier League (LIVE)