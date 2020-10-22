Experienced Uganda Cranes and Bright Stars Football Club goalkeeper Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka has been ruled out for at least three months with injury, a groin adductor on the right hip.

The CECAFA U-20 winner who also won the Uganda Premier League with Bunamwaya (now) Vipers has suffered a set-back and will definitely not be part of the Uganda Cranes team for the CHAN 2020 tournament that will be staged in Cameroon come January 2021.

“I am disappointed but this is part of life. I hope I will bounce back very strongly after getting good medication” Kiwanuka who is a proven game reader and shot stopper confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka in action for Bright Stars Football Club

It has been established that Kiwanuka suffered the injury whilst on national duty when the Uganda Cranes were training at GEMS Cambridge play ground in Butabika.

Three man medical team for treatment and rehabilitation:

According to the medical team, a groin adductor requires four months for full recovery with well-defined medication under three highly qualifications as Arthur Afunye (Mulago Hospital), Ivan Sewanyana (KCCA) and Solomon Ndawula (Bright Stars).

He has already started training with two months down the road until December 2020.

He will be expected to return to active training in January 2021.

Goalkeeper Godwin Bbule Kiwanuka

At his parent club, they have recalled Benson Wagima from Busoga United to join Simon Tamale as he fully recovers.

The recovery process is expected to be complete by January 2021 and he will resume normal training regime.

The pecking order for the goalkeepers at the CHAN team (Uganda Cranes) has Charles Lukwago (Kampala Capital City Authority), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Saidi Keni (Sports Club Villa) as well as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) duo of Hannington Ssebwalunyo and Nafian Alionzi Legasson.