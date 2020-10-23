Result: Chad 73-90 Cape Verde

Chad 73-90 Cape Verde Today’s Fixture: Cape Verde vs. South Sudan – 6:00pm, EAT

Cape Verde started the Wild Card Tournament that will grant one more team to advance to AfroBasket 2021 Qualifying Rounds with a dominant win over Chad.

A strong first half from Cape Verde propelled the side to a 90-73 win at Yaoundé Multipurpose Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Islanders quick start in the first quarter was nearly matched by an equal response from Chad but pulled away in the second as point guard Shane Da Rosa heated up.

Cape Verde cruised to a 21-10 second quarter and opened up a 17-point gap (44-27) at half time and never locked back.

Cape Verde’s Shane da Rosa goes for the basket Credit: FIBA

Da Rosa finished the game with 18 points as Anderson Correira contributed 15 points while vet Fidel Mendonca poured in game-high 25 points and pulled down 8 rebounds.

Ronald Kolmia dropped 24 points in a losing effort and so was Francis Mamadjibeye’s 17 points.

Cape Verde’s next hurdle is against South Sudan on Friday evening and victory will send them to the final tournament qualifying Group E with Egypt, Morocco, and Uganda.