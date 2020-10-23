History beckons as LaLiga presents another episode of entertainment this weekend at the Camp Nou on October 24.

Barcelona and Real Madrid now face off in the 245th competitive El Clásico as each team continues to seek supremacy in the coveted match up.

Sergio Ramos celebrates – ElClasico (Feb 2020)

This meeting is going to be the first time since April 2003, that both teams enter this world-this derby on the back of defeat in the previous LaLiga round.

Barcelona are bracing themselves for this first El Clasico of the 2020-21 season after earning three victories, one loss and one draw from their last five matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is the back of three wins and two losses from its previous five games in all competitions.

The match will be staged behind closed doors in compliance with the strict medical regulations aimed at reducing the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Messi Effect

Focus will be on Barcelona’s talisman striker Lionel Messi once again following his decision to to remain with the Catalan giants after expressing his wish to leave the club initially.

The Argentinian is the fixture’s record scorer with 18 goals in 27 La Liga El Clasicos, including a famous hat-trick at the Bernabeu in 2014.

How and where to watch the ElClasico

For viewers in the Sub-Saharan Africa, the match will be available on DStv’s online streaming services – DStv Now and Showmax.

Action will also unfold live on DStv’s LaLiga Channel starting 16:55 – 19:00 (EAT)

El Clasico will be streamed live on La Liga’s official Facebook page.