The Opening day of the Inaugural Elite League ended in delight for the Royal Varsani Bucks.

The Arnold Otwani captained side won both their games, first beating Mamba Challengers by three wickets before coming tops against Aziz Damani Scorpions in the afternoon inning by eight runs.

While victory over Mamba Challengers came over 20 Overs, the Bucks were on the lucky side of the Duckworth Lewis rule as it was employed to determine the winner in the second inning when bad lighting at the cricket Oval prevented play from continuing.

Aziz Damani Scorpions, having batted first had set the pace with 131 runs off 5 with Wasim Butt producing an incredible 88 from 70, but the rule declared Royal Varsani who had accumulated 85/2 from 13 overs the winners.

Siraje Nsubuga was declared Player of the Match in the first game after his special display. Nsubuga whose side chose to field in both games picked up four wickets to send the Mambas the wrong side.