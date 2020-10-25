FUFA Regional Play-offs (Eastern Region):

Gaddafi 4-0 Admin

Army run side Gaddafi Football Club humbled Eastern region rivals Admin 4-0 at the FUFA Technical Center on Sunday.

Left back Thomas Ochungo, Ronald Obele scored two first half goals before stylish midfielder Mark Bamukyaaye and an Edimond Robert own goal added the others in the final stanza for Michael Ssebagala’s coached side.

Admin kicked off the game on a rather bright footing, dominating the opening stages of the game played under sunny conditions.

Gaddafi left winger Sharif Ssengendo recovered from an early knock in the 6th minute to soldier on.

Ronald Obele celebrates the second goal against Admin (Credit: John Batanudde)

Admin got the first chance to break the ice when Walter Alele headed out off Aaron Okoth delivery from the right.

Stylish left footed midfielder Marco Bassey had a free-kick well collected by Gaddafi goalkeeper Paul Mujampani in the 10th minute.

On the break veteran forward Patrick Asiku looped the ball over Admin but the ball sailed out.

Gaddafi was on the offensive again after 12 minutes when Ronald Obele headed straight to goalkeeper Patrick Wafula off left back Thomas Ochungo’s teasing delivery.

After 19 minutes, Admin defender Vitus Obbo fouled Ochungo.

Consequently, Obbo was cautioned with a yellow card by referee Ali Sabilla.

The resultant corner kick swung in from the right by Obele was powerfully headed home by Ochungo for the lead on 21 minutes.

Moments after Gaddafi’s goal, Admin the opportunity to quickly make amends but Isaac Kisujju headed over all alone in the goal area.

On the half hour mark, left footed midfielder Bamukyaaye released Asiku into space but Admin defender Robert Edmond was quicker to thwart the move inside the goal area.

Bassey executed a great back-heel pass with Aaron Okot but the later shot narrowly wide as the first half neared its climax.

Asiku curled the ball out inside the goal area on 40 minutes after a wall pass with Bamukyaaye.

Ochungo provided the assist with a long diagonal flying pass to Ronald Obele who expertly finished past goalkeeper Wafula for the second goal.

Midfielder Bamukyaaye made it three right after kick off for the second stanza with a clinical finish past goalkeeper Wafula from 20 yards.

Ronald Obele celebrates with Patrick Asiku at Njeru on Sunday (Credit: John Batanudde)

At this moment, the game was done and dusted with a slot in the final against either Team Church or Sansiro in sight.

Admin’s dreadlocked defender Erasmus Okadapau got cautioned by FIFA Referee Ali Sabilla for a malicious stab onto striker Asiku.

On the hour mark, Obele drove inside the opposition goal area and had a shot deflected back goalkeeper Wafula by defender Edimond Robert.

Gaddafi remained the hungrier party and second half substitute Asuman Bajampola shot a distant free-kick off and over the Admin goal posts.

The Gaddafi team bench celebrates the fourth goal against Admin (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Gaddafi technical team called for a double change.

Umaru Kyeyune and Patrick Asiku were replaced for Ivan Wako and Brian Muzuni respectively.

The victors now await the winner between Team Church and Admin who play in the second game on Sunday afternoon.

The final between Gaddafi and the North East region champions will be played on Tuesday, 27th October 2020 at Njeru.

Gaddafi Vs Admin (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Gaddafi XI: Paul Mujampani (29), Ibrahim Massa (90), Bakari Magumba (4), William Otongo (13), Thomas Ochungo (20), Umaru Kyeyune (3), Mark Bamunkyaye (8), Ngobi Pascal (31), Ronald Obele (22), Patrick Asiku (9), Sharif Ssengendo (5)

Subs: Julius Sseguya (1), Ivan Wako (6), Sharif Ziraba (11), Asuman Bajampola (2), Brian Muzuni (25), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (7)

Head Coach: Michael Ssebagala

Assistant Coach: Salim Lubowa

Admin XI Vs Gaddafi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Admin XI: Patrick Wafula (1), Vitus Obbo (5), Erasmus Okadapals (4), Robert Edimond (2), Ibrahim Pengere (28), Iddi Babu (39), Isaac Kisujju (9), Aaron Okoth (17),Walter Alele (45), Marco Bassy (19), Raymond Othieno (7)

Subs: Emmanuel Ojiambo (25), Isaac Bakole (6), Emmanuel Ochoko (14), Allan Kirunda (10), Fastino Oloka (21)

L-R: Isa Masembe, Bakari Magumba, William Oloya, Ali Sabila, Patrick Wafula and Dick Okello before kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Officials:

Head coach: Nasibu Nditta

Assistant coach: Ivan Wani

Match Officials:

Referee: Ali Sabila Chellangat

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe

Fourth official: William Oloya

Referees Assessor: Mark Ssonko