Pyramids could become the first debutants since Raja Casablanca in 2018 to win the Caf Confederation Cup if they beat Morocco’s RS Berkane in the finals due on Sunday October 25.

The final match takes place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat with Berkane slightly enjoying home advantage.

However, Pyramids will draw inspiration from the fact that they are yet to lose a game on the road in the competition winning all eight matches played so far away from home.

RS Berkane, former home to Ugandan international striker Patrick Kaddu will hope for luck this time round after losing to Egypt’s Zamalek 3-5 on penalties last year following a 1-1 aggregate draw.

In case Pyramids, home to Ugandan winger Lumala Abdu, who is out due to injury win it, they will become the third Egyptian side to win the competition after Al Ahly 2014 and Zamalek 2018-19.

For Moroccan sides, a win for RS Berkane will take total of winners from the nation to fifth after FAR Rabat, FUS Rabat, Maghreb Fès and Raja Casablanca) but defeat will see them become the only side to finish runners-up on two occasions in the competition