2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group D)

12th November 2020: Gabon Vs Gambia – Gabon

16th November 2020: Gambia Vs Gabon – Independence Stadium, Bakau

West Africans The Gambia and Gabon are set to square off next month in two double legged group D 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Gabon will host the first leg on 12th November 2020 before the return leg shall come knocking four days later at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

In preparation for these two matches, The Gambia has summoned a provisional 38 man squad that has most of the players playing in Europe.

Spanish based Nuha Marong Krubally of Granada leads the cast of players on the team.

Others include; Kalifa Manneh of Catania in Italy, Ebrima Darboe of AS Roma, Musa Barrow of Bologna and Buba Sanneh of Anderlect in Belgium among others.

AS Roma’s Ebrima Darboe in action. He was summoned

The Gambia leads group D with four points from two matches following the 3-1 win away to Angola at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda and the 2 all draw with DR Congo at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

In Luanda, Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich, Switzerland) scored in the 16th and 17th minutes before Sulayman Marreh’s 89th minute goal.

Wilson Bruno Naval da Costa Eduardo had scored the opening goal for Angola as early as the third minute.

For home game against Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia recovered from a two goal deficit to pick a point during the 2 all draw.

The Gambia Provisional Squad:

Modou Jobe (FC Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Baboucarr Gaye (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany), Salifu Senghore (FC Lahti, Finland), Pa Modou Jagne (Switzerland), Robinn Utseth Bjornholm- Jatta (St Jordals Blinkil, Norway), Noah Sonko Sunderg (FK Ostersunds, Sweden), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), Buba Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium), Maudo Jarjue (Austria Wien, Austria), Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark), Mohammed Mbye (Ifo Bromolla, Sweden), Moussa Kamara (FC Balzan, Malta), Sheriff Sinyan (Molde FK, Norway), Ngine Faye Njie (Casasports, Senegal), Sulayman Bojang (Saprsborg 09, Norway), Sulayman Marreh (AA Gent, Belgium), Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland), Yusupha Bobb (Italy), Ebrima Darboe (AS Roma, Italy), Ebrima Sohna (FC Mosta, Malta), Sainey Njie (DAC Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Ebrima Colley (Hellas Verna, Italy), Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy), Modou Barrow (Jeonuk, South Korea), Buba Jobe (Ogryte,Sweden), Lamin Jallow (Vincenza, Italy), Ablie Jallow (RFC Seraing, Belgium), Musa Juwara (Boavista, Portugal), Steve Trawally (Ajman Club, UAE), Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium), Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy), Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Nuha Marong Krubally (Granada, Spain), Muhammed Badamosi (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Alassana Jatta (Viborg FF, Denmark), Dembo Darboe (FC Shkupi, North Macedonia)