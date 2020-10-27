2020 FUFA Regional Play-offs:

Gaddafi (Eastern Region) 3-0 Sansiro (North East Region)

Jinja based Gaddafi Football Club secured a FUFA Big League berth after a hard fought 3-0 victory over Sansiro at the FUFA Technical Center on Tuesday under closed doors.

Veteran striker Patrick “Crespo” Asiku, Mark Bamukayaaye( penalty) and second half subsistute Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano scored for the army funded side.

Asiku, retiring from active football on the day scored the opening goal after 8 minutes, heading home past goalkeeper Jamada Ojuge off Mark Bamukyaaye’s goal bound effort.

As early as the third minute, Gaddafi who are christened as the “Soldier Boyz” showed intent.

Midfielder Sharif Ssengendo raced onto Bamukyaaye’s long pass and shot to win Gaddafi a corner kick.

Three minutes later, Bamukyaaye curled over a shot from 20 yards with a left footed effort.

It was Gaddafi once again when left back Thomas Ochungo headed off Ronald Obele delivery but the goalkeeper was well positioned to make the save.

The break through moment arrived on 8 minutes when Asiku headed home off Bamukyaaye tapped in effort.

Sansiro’s reaction was instant. Kanon Nanghola nearly brought the game level but his shot inside the goal area was parried out for a corner-kick with a finger tip save from Gaddafi goalkeeper Paul Mujampwani.

On the quarter hour mark, Sansiro’s Leonard Olinga shot over from 18 yards as the Pallisa based side sought a quick equalizer.

Right back Ibrahim Massa released Obele on the right and the pacy Gaddafi forward shot narrowly wide after 20 minutes.

Obele’s free-kick after Bamukyaaye foul was saved by the goalkeeper Ojuge as Sansiro’s resistance grew further.

Asiku was cautioned by FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda for a deliberate hand on the half hour mark.

Gaddafi midfielder Umaru Kyeyune got booked for a late challenge six minutes into the second half.

The second goal arrived on the 59th minute mark through midfielder Bamukyaaye scored a penalty following a foul from behind inside the goal area on Sharif Ssengendo by Jerome Otukei.

Action between Gaddafi and Sansiro at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

The hour mark was specially reserved for Asiku who was accorded a standing ovation by teammates when he walked out following a change for striker Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano.

This gesture was accorded to Asiku who quit active football following more than a decade of service.

With the final 20 minutes of the game, Gaddafi called for a double change.

Dread-locked Naziru Sserwadda replaced the tired albeit effective Bamukyaaye as Kyeyune paved way for Ivan Waako.

Sserwadda nearly made an instant impact but his shot was blocked for a corner-kick with 10 minutes to play.

FIFA Referee Ronald Madanda (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sansiro called for their second change of the game as James Oba paved way for Lazaro Ochan.

Bithum finished inside the goal area for the final goal with two minutes to the end of normal time.

By this time, it was done and dusted, victory was well pasted on the wall that Gaddafi had attained promotion.

Gaddafi joins Luwero United as the second club to be promoted to the FUFA Big League.

Gaddafi Football Club is through to the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Gaddafi XI: Paul Mujampwani (G.K – 29), Ibrahim Massa (90), Thomas Ochungo (20), Bakari Magumda (4), William Otong (13), Pascal Ngobi (31), Umaru Kyeyune (3), Mark Bamukyaaye (8), Ronald Obele (22), Patrick Asiku (9), Sharif Ssengendo (5)

Subs: Julius Seguya (1), Ivan Waako (6), Naziru Serwada (17), Brian Muzuni (25), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano (7), Asuman Bajampola (2)

Head coach: Michael Ssebagala

Sansiro XI vs Gaddafi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Sansiro XI: Jamada Ojuge (GK – 1), Joel Felix Osilon (15), Sam Mai (2), Pius Emadinga (12), Joseph Gabula (21), Joel Okiror (8), Kanon Nanghola (7), Ghislain Kagwa Otukei (4), Jerome Otukei (3), Leonard Olinga (11), James Oba (14)

Subs: Lazaro Ochan (6), Joseph Ronald Orei (9)

Head coach: Charles Namakoola

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Match officials with the team captains (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

1st Assistant Referee: Ronald Katenya

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Commissioner: Mark Ssonko