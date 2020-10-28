Day three of the of UCA Elite League ended with Aziz Damani Scorpions marching to the top of the table.

It was the Scorpions’ doubleheader day and with less effort, they saw it off with maximum points in the bag with their victory over Mamba Challengers in the afternoon after being involved in a low scoring game with Royal Varsani Bucks.

Gerard Mubiru was the orchestra of the team’s success as they eased passed the Bucks. Mubiru picked up four scalps in 3.5 overs conceding only 15 runs.

The entire Bucks team was restricted to only 58 runs in 17.5 Overs. The Scorpions made light work of the chase losing only 1 wicket to claim an emphatic 9-wicket win.

In the afternoon, the Scorpions chose to bat first setting 148 for 5 with a lot of help from Derrick Bakunzi (45) and Stephen Wabwose (28) who combined for a partnership of 85 that salvaged the innings when the Scorpions were stranded at 61/5.

The Mambas came out for the chase with intent, taking the game to the scorpions. Ivan Thawithemwira (52) played a lone hand anchoring the innings for the Mambas but the mountain was too high for them as they fell 16 runs short of the target.

Steven Wabwose was the Man of the Match in this one with 28 not out off 35, and two run outs.

Aziz Damani have three victories now same as the Royal Varsani Bucks. The two face off in Wednesday’s morning game.