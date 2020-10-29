Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has ordered the management of Uganda Premier League outfit Kyetume Football Club to clear the outstanding arrears of their player, Ibrahim Kazindula to a tune of UGX 2,760,000 (Two million Seven Hundred and Sixty thousand shillings only).

A decision undertaken by the FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered Kyetume Football Club to pay the aforementioned player his outstanding dues within a period of one month.

The same committee also ordered for the immediate hand over of the player’s passport to the legit owner.

It was found out that Kazindula signed an employment contract with Kyetume Football Club in 2018 for a duration of two years.

The aggrieved player rushed to the football mother body claiming unpaid salaries for three months from June to August 2020 amounting to UGX 2,760,000 (Two million Seven Hundred and Sixty thousand shillings only).

Kyetume Football Club pays Ibrahim Kazindula his overdue payables of UGX 2,760,000 (Two Million seven hundred and sixty thousand shillings only) within thirty (30) days from the date of this decision. Kyetume Football Club releases Ibrahim Kazindula’s passport to him immediately. In the event that the amount due to Ibrahim Kazindula is not paid by Kyetume FC within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to FUFA for further consideration. FUFA Dispute Resolution Chamber Ruling

Ibrahim Kazindula Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

In 2018, Kazindula suffered a career threatening injury when he landed awkwardly during an away contest against Doves All Stars at the GreenLight Stadium in Arua.

During this incident, he lost three of his teeth and was fully treated by the club before signing a new contract for the club.

The player, however, remains unsatisfied by the ruling and considers an appeal.

“I owe more than Shs 2.7M that has been told by the committee to Kyetume to pay me. I consider making an appeal to the decision because my NSSF has never been remitted” Kazindula cried.

Ibrahim Kazindula at FUFA House on Monday, 26th October 2020

Before the ruling was made, Kazindula was summoned on Monday, 26th October 2020 to submit his defence at FUFA House in Mengo and so was Kyetume who were represented by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Emmanuel Musinguzi.

The club has already indicated that they will not renew his employment contract as he seeks for greener pastures elsewhere.