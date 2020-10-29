Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has on Thursday evening confirmed the appointment of Hamzah Lutalo as the head coach for the national boys’ U-17 football team, hitherto the Cubs.

Lutalo also serves as the head of coaches at fast rising football academy, Rays of Grace, located in Njeru.

In a statement published on the official federation website, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Brian Ssenyondo

Lutalo will be deputized by Brian Ssenyondo, the head coach at Mbarara City Football Club in the Uganda Premier League.

Ssenyondo is the new face in the system and comes on board with experience of working with the underaged group of footballers since his days of Synergy Football Club and St Johns Secondary School, Mukono.

Arthur Kyesimira, the head coach at BUL is the fitness coach as Mubarak Kiberu is goalkeeping coach.

Both Kyesimira and Kiberu have been maintained in the respective roles having served on the same team as well as the Uganda U-15 national team that won gold in 2019 during the CECAFA U-15 championship hosted by Djibouti.

Goalkeeping coach Mubarak “Enyeama” Kiberu

Arthur Kyesimira

Mable Kabatalindwa is the team physician.

Like Lutalo, Kabatalindwa is also attached to Rays of Grace Academy having worked with the Kyetume FC medical department in the Uganda Premier League last season.

Uganda is will play in the CECAFA 2020 U-17 championships that will be staged in Rwanda between 13th to 28th December 2020.

The champion from this tournament will represent CECAFA at the continental engagement in Morocco.

Mable Kabatalindwa, the U-17 team physician

U-17 (The Cubs) Coaching Structure: