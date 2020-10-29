South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Kenyan international Brian Onyango Mandela.

The defender signed a three year deal with an option to extend for a further two years if all goes as planned.

“Brian Onyango has joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a three year deal with a two-year option to extend,” read a statement on the Masandawana website.

The highly rated defender last turned out for Maritzburg United and joins as a free agent.

DONE DEAL



Brian Onyango joins Mamelodi Sundowns on a 3 year deal!



Mandela has previously played for Santos which he joined in 2012 when he first arrived in South Africa and SuperSport United.

“The centre back comes with a wealth of international and local experience as he has played for Santos, the Team Of Choice and his national side. Onyango first moved to South Africa in 2012 to join the now ABC Motsepe based Santos. Welcome to Masandawana Brian Onyango!”

Mandela could move in the footsteps of ex-Kenyan captain Musa Otieno who did wonders in the Premier Soccer League featuring for Santos between 1997 and 2011.

At Sundowns, he joins namesake Denis Masinde Onyango, Uganda Cranes captain.