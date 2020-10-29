SC Villa have finally confirmed the venue for the start of the Registration of fans under their SC Villa Members Trust.

The sixteen time champions have revealed the launch and official start of registration of members starts on Friday October 30 at Sheraton Kampala Hotel at the Rwenzori Ballroom.

This is it. This is the Moment we've all been waiting for!



Villa Members Trust Registration https://t.co/nva9hzKWhu #SCV #TheJogoos — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) October 29, 2020

“Official registration starts on Friday, 30th October 2020 at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, starting at 9:00am up to 3:00pm in the Rwenzori Ballroom. Registration fees for Official Membership will be Ush. 50,000 (Fifty Thousand Uganda shillings),” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The registration process is part of the Sports Club Villa roadmap to becoming a model Community club, where fans, supporters and well-wishers become members of Villa Members Trust.”

The membership registration process is in line with the new club ownership and governance structure that was unveiled on the 14th October 2020 at the same venue with each registered member having the right to vote for the Club President, to belong to Villa Members Trust, get a season ticket to watch all home matches and be an owner of the club.

On the same day, the club will inform all Villa fans worldwide on a process to register on the different Sports Club Villa digital platforms and traditional media.

SC Villa have been embroiled in ownership and governance issues and that has seen the club drop in performances winning just two Uganda Cup trophies (2009 & 2015) since their last league title in 2004.

In 2018/19, the club nearly got relegated after then president Ben Immanuel Misagga quit the club and they lost almost the entire squad forcing an interim committee led by former defender William Nkemba to take over.

The historical process, according the most successful club in Uganda that will culminate in an official launch at a date to be communicated later.