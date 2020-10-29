New Police FC captain Tonny Mawejje us committed to deliver the best along with new teammates after being handed the captain’s armband.

Mawejje takes over from Hood Kaweesa who left the club at the end of last season and will be deputized by Denis Rukundo, Joseph Ssentume and Samuel Kayongo.

“I am extremely humbled and accept the captaincy role at Police ahead of the new season,” he tweeted.

“With such a great team behind me and football administration, we are committed to deliver the best.”

The experienced midfield gem returned to the side in the transfer window almost a decade later after helping the Cops win the 2006 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Mawejje has previously played for Masaka LC, KCCA and URA in Uganda before stints in Albania, South Africa, Iceland and Kuwait among others