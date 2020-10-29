FUFA has put on hold preparations for the Uganda U17 Women National Team, Kawowo Sports can confirm.

The team that entered residential camp on 5th October has been preparing to face Cameroon for a slot at the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup that had been pushed to February next year.

However, with uncertainty about the host of the tournament after India pulled out this month, several teams especially in Africa have called off their preparations with Uganda also following suit.

Ahmed Hussein, the FUFA Communications Director confirmed to this website that the girls will be allowed to go back home as they wait for a conclusive decision.

“We are breaking off until when the new dates are communicated. The players and coaches will now go back as we wait for a decision from CAF and FIFA,” he said.

It should be noted that CAF had earlier written to its Member Associations indicating new dates would be communicated.

“Regards to the decision already taken by CAF in August 2020 concerning the rescheduling of the U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to the current situation of COVID-19 in Africa, we would like to inform you that CAF Competitions Division had a meeting with their FIFA Counterpart to inquire about the dates and venue of the final tournament,” reads the statement.

“Therefore, FIFA indicated that dates and venue of the said Final Tournament are not yet confirmed. Consequently, the new retained dates for the second round will be communicated to you as soon as they are decided by the competent bodies.”

This therefore means that the first leg between Uganda and Cameroon which was slated for this Saturday will not take place.

Six teams are still in contention for the three slots allocated to Africa. Besides Uganda and Cameroon, the other teams include Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco.