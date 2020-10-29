Ugandan women in rugby concluded Breast Cancer Awareness month with a workshop held on Thursday afternoon at Kyadondo.

The objective of the workshop, as noted by Regina Lunyolo, the Women’s Representative on the Uganda Rugby Union executive committee, was to create awareness about breast cancer among women in rugby and the general sports fraternity.

Regina Lunyolo

Every woman needs to understand that breast cancer is in our midst. It is important for us to create awareness about breast cancer, especially among rugby players. Breast cancer is a big issue and we need to address it with the seriousness it deserves. Regina Lunyolo, Women’s representative on URU Executive Committee

This workshop was championed by the ‘Unstoppables’ from Uganda; World Rugby Global ambassador Lucky Nirere, Rugby Africa continental ambassador Samiya Ayikoru, and four others chosen by Uganda Rugby Union. The local ambassadors are Lady Rugby Cranes captain Winnie Atyang, Uganda Women’s Sevens player Emilly Lekuru, referee Sauda Adiru and Prossy Namusisi, the national team doctor.

Lucky Nirere (L) and Samiya Ayikoru (R)

The workshop kicked off with a presentation by Dr. Steven Buyongo in which he lectured about the risk factors, signs and symptoms, detection, and treatment of breast cancer. He also taught how to carry out self-tests and the importance of early detection.

Private sessions of breast cancer examination were conducted by Dr. Buyongo after the presentation

Buyongo, a registered member of the Uganda Rugby Medical Society, advised those in attendance to regularly check themselves for any signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a silent killer epidemic in Uganda that affects both men and women, but the women are at a greater risk of the disease. Despite being the second most common cancer in the country, little is known about its dangers.

Ayikoru stressed that this workshop and other activities that were conducted around the country are aimed at demystifying breast cancer by spreading awareness about it and how it can be detected early in order to be treated.