When their game was washed out on Wednesday evening it felt like the end of the road for the Mambas but today they were able to stay in the contest for a finals slot with a double victory.

The morning drizzle threatened the ruin the day for the Mambas but once the umpires decided to allow each side to play 14 overs, Mambas backed themselves.

Some good bowling limited the Scorpions to just 102 that Ivan Thawithemwira (42 not out) helped the Mambas take care of.

Ivan Thawithemwira

That win energised the Mambas who held their nerve in the afternoon to win a nail bitter against the Bucks.

Bucks would have booked a place in the Saturday final had they been able to defeat the Mambas. It was not to be as the Mambas put in a strong bowling performance to defend their 103 total.

Frank Nsubuga scored two big maximums for the Bucks when the chase got heated but some bad calls in the middle failed, with Nsubuga being run out at a crucial stage of the innings.

The two wins help keep the tournament alive for the Mambas who will need to win against the Scorpions while also hoping that the same side does them a favour and defeat the Bucks.

If the weather allows we should have some great cricket on Friday given what’s at stake.