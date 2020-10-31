The contagious COVID-19 is a nuisance and a reality of life that has not only claimed millions of lives world over, but also disrupted business in the different spheres of life.

A total of 16 cases of COVID-19 from Northern region ambassadors Young Elephants and Hot Springs of West Nile (8 apiece) forced the FUFA Executive Committee to convene abruptly in a zoom meeting to forge a quick way forward.

By the end of the meeting, it was decided that since Young Elephants and Hot Springs had recorded multiple cases, the rate of transmission of the virus to the entire contingent of the teams could be felt.

Therefore, they were stopped from traveling to the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru and their respective opponents (Northern Gateway and Calvary) declared as Bonafede winners.

Northern Gateway was due to face Young Elephants in the first of Saturday’s double header at 10 am before Hot Springs would take on Calvary in the latter fixture at 2 pm.

Tests conducted for Young Elephants Football Club from the Northern Region and Hot Springs Football Club from West Nile Region returned Eight (8) positive results each. This is high a ratio of infections and could easily endanger the entire community of the team. This matter was brought to the attention of the FUFA Executive for guidance. The Executive considered the issues at hand and treated the matter as not provided for under the FUFA Competitions Rules and decided that the playoff matches Young Elephants v Northern Gateway and Calvary v HotSprings decided in favour of Northern Gateway FC and Calvary FC FUFA official commmunication

Way Forward:

The FUFA Executive Meeting also ruled that there would be a single match between Yumbe based Calvary and Northern Gateway on Saturday 31st October 2020 at noon to determine the club that makes the FUFA Big League grade, to join Luwero United (Buganda), Gaddafi (Eastern) as well as Terrazo and Tiles (Western).

A single match Calvary FC v Northern Gateway FC be played on Saturday 31st October 2020 at 12:00pm to determine the team that will sportingly be promoted to the 2nd Division 2020/2021. Young Elephants FC and Hot Springs FC are encouraged to undertake measures and guidelines from the Ministry of Heath to ensure quick recovery of the affected individuals of the teams. FUFA wishes to emphasize the importance of the heath of everyone and will do all-in its means to ensure support to the vulnerable in this COVID-19 Pandemic. FUFA Statement

The final between Calvary and Northern Gateway at 12 pm on Saturday to fight for a slot in the second division league.

FIFA Referee Alex Muhabi will handle this match, assisted by Lydia Nantabo (first assistant), Isa Masembe (second assistant), Mashood Ssali (fourth official) and Mark Ssonko (referees’ assessor).