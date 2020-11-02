FUFA Women Elite League Play-offs:

Match No.15: Asubo Gafford Ladies FC Vs FC Tooro Queens

Monday, 2nd November 2020

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (12:00 PM)

The match start list for the long awaited FUFA Women Elite League play-off match between Asubo Gafford Ladies and Tooro Queens has been released by the respectively technical wings.

Zualika Ngamita starts in the Asubo Gafford Ladies goal posts .

Mariana Nakato and Patricia Namuli will deployed on the right and left full back roles respectively.

Asubo Gafford Ladies players take a photo selfie (Credit: John Batanudde)

Miriam Nakayiwa and Rachael Tukamuhebwa are the two central defenders with a three man midfield Diana Nantongo, Joan Jovan Nagayi and Shakira Mutibwa.

Sheeba Zalwango, Nulu Nakyanzi and Janet Apolot will spur the attack line in the quest for the much needed goals.

Their waiting list only has two played in Else Najjemba and Divine Mirembe.

Tooro Queens players in a training session at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

For team Tooro Queens, Cecillia Kamuli starts in goal ahead of Dianah Kirungi.

Violet Kyererezi, Jolly Kobusinge, Ciccy Kabarwani and Jamillah Nabulime are the defenders.

Winnie Babirye, Joanita Awembabazi, Sumaya Komuntale, Resty Kobusobozi, Ruth Nyakato and Maggie Kayima constitute the midfield and forward players in a 4-3-3 formation.

Besides goalkeeper Kirungi, the other substitute players for Tooro Queens are; Stellah Basemera, Jenniffer Katusabe, Jeninga Awadifo, Mary Kabaculezi and Slyvia Kempango.

Resty Kobusobozi undergoing through the paces at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

FIFA Referees will handle this match whose winner will qualify for the FUFA Women Super League to join Isra and Makerere University which qualified directly.

Ronald Madanda is the centre referee and will be deputized by Lydia Wanyama Nantabo and Jane Mutonyi as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Mashood Ssali is the fourth official whilst Owek. Amin Bbosa Nkono is the referee assessor.

Kick off is 12 pm.

L-R: Jenifer Katusabe,, Maggie Kayima and Stellah Basemera in ball work sessionn for Tooro Queens at Njeru (Credit; John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Asubo Gafford Ladies XI: Zualika Ngamita (G.K – 1), Mariana Nakato (13), Patricia Namuli (4), Miriam Nakayiwa (3), Rachael Tukamuhebwa (20), Diana Nantongo (12), Joan Jovan Nagayi (14), Shakira Mutibwa (10), Sheeba Zalwango (8), Nulu Nakyanzi (16), Janet Apolot (7)

Subs: Else Najjemba (18), Divine Mirembe (6)

Officials: Steffan Kisakye Wabwire (Head coach), Samuel Lubega (Assistant coach), Noeline Nakabuye (Team doctor), Henry Barungi (Fitness coach)

FC Tooro Queens XI: Cecillia Kamuli (30), Violet Kyererezi (6), Jolly Kobusinge (3), Ciccy Kabarwani (15), Jamillah Nabulime (17), Winnie Babirye (10), Joanita Awembabazi (18), Sumaya Komuntale (14),Resty Kobusobozi (9), Ruth Nyakato (7), Maggie Kayima (19)

Subs: Dianah Kirungi (1), Stellah Basemera (16), Jenniffer Katusabe (13), Jeninga Awadifo (21), Mary Kabaculezi (12), Slyvia Kempango (20)

Officials: Rogers Ayesiga (Head coach), Solomon Nyakairu (Coach), Douglas Kahuma (Manager).

Match Officials:

Referee: Ronald Madanda

Assistant Referee 1: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama

Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth official: Mashood Ssali

Referees Assessor: Owek. Amin Bbosa