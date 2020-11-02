World Athletics has announced the nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020.

The athletes were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

And Ugandan runners Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo have been nominated for Male Athlete of the Year.

#WorldAthleticsAwards announcement @joshuacheptege1 is nominated for Male Athlete of the Year 2020.



— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 2, 2020

The duo was successful during the year as both registered exceptional milestones in the sport despite the challenges that the global Covid-19 pandemic presented.

Cheptegei broke world records in the 5000m (12:35.36), 10,000m (26:11.00), and 5km on the roads (12:51). He was fourth at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships on his debut over the distance.

Uganda’s Jacon Kiplimo crosses the finish line to win Gold at the World Athletics Half Marathon Gdynia 2020

Meanwhile, youngster Kiplimo won world half marathon title in a championship record of 58:49 in Gdynia, Poland and ran a world-leading 7:26.64 over 3000m, the fastest time in the world since 2007.

#WorldAthleticsAwards announcement



Jacob Kiplimo is nominated for Male Athlete of the Year 2020.



— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) November 2, 2020

The other nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year are Donavan Brazier (USA), Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), Ryan Crouser (USA), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), Noah Lyles (USA), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Johannes Vetter (Germany), Karsten Warholm (Norway).

How to Vote

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics’ social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Sunday, November 15. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The World Athletics Awards will be held virtually on Saturday, December 5.