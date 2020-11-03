In preparation for the 2020-21 season in the Wakiso District fourth division league, Kyadondo Eagles Football Club embarked on a massive recruitment drive.

The Manyangwa based club in Kyadondo County in Wakiso district has signed a couple of new players to beef up the squad that played in the 2019-20 season across all the departments on the field of play.

Flying left back Billy Francis Kyambadde is the latest player who inked a year – long deal with the Eagles.

Kyambadde is a former student at Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) who also played at Rubaga Youth.

Francis Billy Kyambadde (left) signs the employment contract at Kyadondo Eagles Football Club

Francis Billy Kyambadde signed a one year deal at Kyadondo Eagles Football Club. He is such a great asset to the team on the left full back department. Omulongo Hassan Wasswa, players’ intermediary-cum-sports journalist

Other signings:

A couple of players have been also signed to beef up the club.

These include 2019 University Football League (UFL) winner Eric Wadribo with Uganda Christian University (UCU), Samuel Mwetegeka from Manyangwa, former Doves (Arua) goalkeeper Faizol Ssempijja, Hamisi Baliruno and midfielder Abdul Sserunjogi (formerly at KCCA and UTODA).

Abdul Sserunjogi (middle) being unveiled

Hamisi Baliruno

Goalkeeper Faizol Ssempijja

Patrick Nkugwa Mukisa, the director of the club believes that these additions will further strengthen the team prior to the new season.

“We have a couple of good players from last season. Now, there are key additions and we believe our team has been further strengthened ahead of the new season” Nkugwa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Besides the supportive local community, this club also has the blessings of partners in Germany especially in Bierlingen, Wachendorf, Erlaheim and the Mmunye Foundation.

The partners have time over and again donated an assortment of gear (jerseys and boots) to the team.

“To our partners, we say, great thanks for your endless efforts and love towards developing talents.” Nkugwa appreciates.

Kyadondo Eagles was founded with the main focus of promoting football talents for the youths.

They are currently playing in the Wakiso District Fourth division and host their home matches at the Gayaza Catholic Church play-ground.

Former Uganda Cranes, URA, Sports Club Villa and BUL defender Derrick Walulya is the club’s head coach.