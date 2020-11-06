Uganda Cricket Association has announced a training squad in preparation for the upcoming Tour to Qatar slated for late December.

The 21-man squad starts preparation on Monday at Lugogo Oval under the guidance of Interim Manager David Turinawe and Assistant Coach Jackson Ogwang.

The list includes Aziz Damani batsman Saud Islam who made his debut for the Cricket Cranes in January during the tour to Qatar and India. He marked his occasion with a century and followed it up with a half-century in each of the two ODI games he played.

There is also a return to the Cricket Cranes set up for paceman David Wabwire. The youngster has been busy with his medical school studies but has made himself available for selection and he should add some grit to the bowling considering that the experienced Charles Waiswa has been left out.

Left-hand batsman Simon Ssesazi gets a recall as well as youngster Sirajje Nsubuga who had a great outing during the just concluded Elite League.

There is no place for youngster Jonathan Kiiza, Emmanuel Isaneez who were part of the Indian tour.

The final squad for the tour will be selected when new head coach Lawrence Mahatlane joins the setup.

Cricket Cranes will take on Nepal, Malaysia, and hosts Qatar once the tour gets the all-clear from the Qatar government.

The Squad