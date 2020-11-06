Reigning Uganda national rally champion Yassin Nasser is excited to be making his debut in the Arusha Rally this weekend.

It’s been seven months out of action for the Ugandan because of the coronavirus pandemic that halted all sports activities.

While motorsport remains shut in the rest of the region, Tanzania has since September resumed rally action.

Arusha will be the second post corona event, giving an opportunity to rally hungry drivers from neighboring countries to compete.

“Honestly, everyone is missing competition and it seems chances for a resumption this year are slim in Uganda.

“When I learnt of Arusha rally, I thought we could attempt it since the borders were opened. And my thought was supported by the whole team hence entering the event,” explains Nasser.

Nasser will partner with long time co-driver Ali Katumba in their Subaru GVB.

Team Moil in Arusha Credit: Courtesy

Nasser and Katumba are expected to intensify the battle for the top positions together with Kenya’s Karan Patel in a Ford Fiesta R5, Ian Duncan in his Nissan Patrol, Tanzania’s Hari Singh brothers, Gurpal Sandhu among others.

“I am here to have fun and give my car a good outing.

“I have on several occasions gone for practice in Busiika and Mukono. But we needed the real competition.

“Whatever happens here, I will be ok with it. I will have enjoyed myself until sports resumes in Uganda,” he asserted.

The event consists of only two stages, each repeated twice to make a total competitive distance of 116.20kilometres.