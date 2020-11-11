2021 AFCON Qualifiers (Group B):

Thursday, 12th November 2020 – Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan Bright Stars

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes first choice goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango has warned his charges to guard against complacency when they take on South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday, 12th November 2020.

“It is never a walk over in football. The fact that they made it to the group stages shows that they have the quality to play at any stage” Onyango disclosed.

Focused:

Onyango has however noted that the team is focused and determined prior to the game.

“To us, it is all about winning and remaining focused. They are a very resilient team as they fight up to the last end. We need to take our chances created in the game. Our dear fans, we shall miss them but should support us from home” Onyango added.

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry with captain Denis Onyango (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes trained on Wednesday morning at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in the final training training as their counterparts trained in the afternoon.

Uganda is joint top of Group B in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers with four points same as Botswana.

Squad in camp

Goalkeepers:

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders:

Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Disan Galiwango(Vipers SC, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, England), Halid Lwaliwa(Vipers SC, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders:

Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Shafik Kagimu (URA FC, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Forwards:

Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA, Uganda), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)