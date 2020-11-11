A fresh Buganda Cycling Committee has been launched at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.

Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko (Parliament) Owek. Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule officially graced the event as chief guest on behalf of Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga.

Others in attendance included the Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, Uganda Cycling Association president Sam Mahaba Muwonge, in-coming and out-going committee members, cyclists and the media.

Mathias Lukwago is the new Buganda Cycling Committee chairperson, taking from Hajji Bruhan Ssekibenga.

Hajji Bruhan Ssekibenga (right) hands over the instruments of power to Mathias Lukwago (Credit: David Isabirye)

Lukwago will be deputized by Gerald Kizito as the vice president in charge of technical.

Others are; Amanda Ngabirano (Vice chairman administration), Fredrick Kalyango (Media and public relations), Patrick Ssemambo (Finance), Isa Kimbugwe Batayambadde (publicity), Steven Ntege (marketing and International relations) and Frank Buyondo (in charge of technical competitions).

Out-going executive:

Hajji Ssekibenga is the out-going chairperson, Robert Kakooza (competitions secretary), Henry Nsereko (general secretary), Frank Buyondo (treasurer), Isa Kimbugwe Batayambadde (media), Yusuf Mbaziira, Birungi Naira Nansubuga, Irene Debroah Nanyonjo and Charles Mulamatta.

In his farewell speech, Hajji Ssekibenga narrated the journey that he started with the Bamboo bikes project.

He also commended Muwonge for the good work executed over the years.

Some of the cyclists with Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko (Parliament) Owek. Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Cycling Association (UCA) president Muwonge appreciated the key figures that have started Buganda Cycling Committee 25 years ago.

Personalities as Polycarp Kakooza, Sam Ssewagudde, Byaruhanga among others were instrumental in the struggle.

Muwonge also thanked the Buganda Kingdom sports, leisure and recreation minister Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu for forging unity in the Uganda Cycling Association fraternity.

“Cycling in Buganda Kingdom has taken a new foundation with yet another Buganda Cycling Committee that has proven leadership” Ssekabembe noted.

Lukwago appreciated the appointment as he outlined the new plans ahead.

“I am humbled for this appointment as the new chairman of the Buganda Cycling Committee. We plan racing, tour and expedition events with boda and recreation bicycle riding. We also intend to initiate the inter-kingdom competitions, birthday and coronation events, tour of Buganda Kingdom, championship of Buganda, to build the profile of cycling in Buganda and Uganda, Tree planting of bamboos in Masaza and other projects” Lukwago remarked.

Some of the cyclists at Bulange, Mengo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Isa Kimbugwe Batayambadde, publicity member (Credit: David Isabirye)

Buganda Cycling Committee:

Chairman: Mathias Lukwago

Vice Chairman (Administration): Amanda Ngabirano

Media and Public Relations: Fredrick Kalyango

Finance: Patrick Ssemambo

Publicity: Isa Kimbugwe Batayambadde

Marketing and International Relations: Steven Ntege

Technical: Frank Buyondo