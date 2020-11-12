KCCA FC Patron and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has praised the MTN Uganda’s partnership in renaming the club’s stadium on Thursday.

Lukwago revealed his gratitude towards the telecom giant’s efforts to put to take the sport to new levels.

“As the patron, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to MTN for the contribution,” Lukwago said. “This is yet another big stride in the direction we want to go.

“There are two key issues we want to resolve. The first is maintenance and support for our boys. The other thing is the facilities.

KCCA FC patron and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago

“We are not doing well as a country in terms of facilities. There is a lot that is required for us to upgrade our stadium to the best standards.

“We are grateful for the partnership that will help us improve the standards.”

About the partnership

KCCA FC and MTN Uganda have worked hand in hand to rename the club’s stadium to “MTN Omondi Stadium, Home of Legends.”

The move also continues to honour the legacy of Phillip Omondi, the late football player who dedicated his life to football in Uganda as a player and coach.

Philip Omondi played for local side Kampala City Council FC from 1973 to 1979, when he moved to the United Arab Emirates to join Sharjah.

Omondi played for the Uganda national football team at the 1974, 1976 and 1978 African Cup of Nations, where he was the leading goal-scorer, in the tournament that Uganda finished second.

The MTN Omondi Stadium at the time when the astro turf had just been laid in 2015 Credit: KCCA FC Photo

He also helped the team to the 1973 and 1977 CECAFA Cup titles. He later on coached some local football clubs.