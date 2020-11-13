AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Burkina Faso 3-1 Malawi

Uganda 1-0 South Sudan

West Africans Burkina Faso registered a 3-1 home victory over Malawi in group B of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday night at Stade du 4-Aout in Ouagadougou city.

Ajax Amsterdam star player Lassina Chamste Soudine Franck Traoré struck a brace for the West Africans as Bryan Dabo got the other for the home side.

Gerald Phiri Junior’s penalty with 9 minutes to play was consolation for the visitors.

Traoré, 19 scored the opener after just two minutes into the game.

The second game came on 25 minutes as the first half ended 2-0.

Phiri scored the consolation, a well struck kick from the penalty mark in the 81st minute.

Dabo restored the 2 goal margin with Burkina Faso’s third in the first of the five added minutes.

This was the second victory for Burkina Faso in the campaign after the 2-1 win over South Sudan.

The Stallions now have 7 points and leads group B with more goals scored although they have the same goal difference with Uganda who won 1-0 earlier on Thursday against neighbours South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Burkina Faso travels to Blantyre to face Malawi in the return leg this coming Monday.

On the same day, Uganda Cranes will play South Sudan at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.