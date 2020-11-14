Vipers SC star Abdul Karim Watambala has revealed how proud he is following his debut with the Uganda Cranes senior team.

The 20-year old was a second half substitute during the side’s 1-0 win over South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday.

According to Watambala, Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry sent him out to “enjoy” and “get a few touches.”

“It was a special moment and I couldn’t enjoy it more than I did,” he told the Vipers SC website.

“The coach [Jonathan Mckinstry] said just enjoy it, get on the ball and try and get a few touches in and just enjoy the game.

Abdul Karim Watambala and Mike Azira

”I think it is a proud moment. You work hard to get there and the club and coach have helped me so it is just a proud moment getting some minutes in National colours.”

“I just tried to get into the game, got a few touches, so it was good, but I now have to keep my feet on the ground, keep working hard and when my chances come, I have just got to take them.”

Karim Watambala’s Profile (courtesy of Vipers SC Official Website)

Full Name: Abdul Karim Watambala

Birth Date: March 3, 2000

Age: 20yrs

Nationality: Ugandan

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Strong Foot: Left

Current Team: Vipers

League: Uganda Premier League

Seasons: 2019-2020

Weight: 68 kgs

Height: 165cm

Jersey No: 25