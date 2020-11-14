Vipers SC star Abdul Karim Watambala has revealed how proud he is following his debut with the Uganda Cranes senior team.
The 20-year old was a second half substitute during the side’s 1-0 win over South Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday.
According to Watambala, Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry sent him out to “enjoy” and “get a few touches.”
“It was a special moment and I couldn’t enjoy it more than I did,” he told the Vipers SC website.
“The coach [Jonathan Mckinstry] said just enjoy it, get on the ball and try and get a few touches in and just enjoy the game.
”I think it is a proud moment. You work hard to get there and the club and coach have helped me so it is just a proud moment getting some minutes in National colours.”
“I just tried to get into the game, got a few touches, so it was good, but I now have to keep my feet on the ground, keep working hard and when my chances come, I have just got to take them.”
Karim Watambala’s Profile (courtesy of Vipers SC Official Website)
Full Name: Abdul Karim Watambala
Birth Date: March 3, 2000
Age: 20yrs
Nationality: Ugandan
Position: Attacking Midfielder
Strong Foot: Left
Current Team: Vipers
League: Uganda Premier League
Seasons: 2019-2020
Weight: 68 kgs
Height: 165cm
Jersey No: 25