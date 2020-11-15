Guinea Bissau 0-1 Senegal

Senegal became the first nation to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals after beating Guinea Bissau 1-0 at Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scored the all-important goal that puts the Lions of Teranga top of Group I with 12 points from as many available.

With a perfect record so far in four games, the worst Senegal, last edition’s finalists can finish in the group is second.

Against Guinea Bissau, Aliou Cisse’s men had to wait till the 82nd minute when Mane scored the winner.

Guinea Bissau had lost their key man Bura to a second bookable yellow card in the 64th minute.

Guinea Bissau remains third in the group with 3 points, three adrift of second placed Congo Brazzaville while Eswatini have no points after three games.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Chad drew 1-1 with Guinea in Group A while Burundi beat Mauritania 3-1 in Bujumbura in Group E to stay within contention of a place in the finals due in Cameroon.