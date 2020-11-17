Millions of South Sudanese people living in and out of the land-locked country wildly celebrated the famous victory over the CECAFA giants Uganda Cranes at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Monday, 16th January 2020.

The tormentor in chief, Cyprian Besong Ashu, the head coach of the Bright Stars expected the result and the performance.

“We were by far the better side over the two legs played in Uganda and in Kenya. This manifests that South Sudan is on mission possible. The country is building structures to compete in the near future. We are making progress game by game” Besong stated after the game.

Tito Okello Odong, a Ugandan-born player but now nationalized to play for South Sudan scored the lone strike on the evening, a well struck penalty past goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 35th minute.

The penalty arrived moments after midfielder Khalid Aucho had been sent off for a professional foul on Okello himself.

Besong revels in the performance of his players over the two legs.

“I am proud of the players. We were a bit unlucky in the first leg, but if you look at both matches, we were clearly the better side.” he added.

South Sudan’s head coach Cyprian Besong Ashu issues instructions on the touchline at the same time Uganda Cranes’ Johnathan McKinstry communicates (Credit: FUFA Media)

South Sudan picked their first victory in the campaign and gets to three points off 4 matches with a life line of qualification for their first ever AFCON in history.

The Bright Stars have to visit Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou in March 2021 and shall host Malawi Flames in the final game.

Victory in either two games with prayers Uganda falters against Burkina Faso and Malawi will see South Sudan qualify for their first AFCON final tournament.

“It will be a big boost if we qualify for AFCON finals” Besong, a German of Cameroon decent disclosed.

Besong made two changes to the team that lost 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Australian based goalkeeper Majak Maling Mawith replaced John Ramadan Mayik Diing and Czech Republic based forward Daniel Chok Dau, who features at Jihluva was prefered ahead of Busoga United’s Ivan Wani Adebo.

Burkina Faso’s goal-less draw in Malawi in Blantrye city meant that the West Africans have a point lead of group B on 8, ahead of Uganda (7).

Malawi gets to four and still has a realistic chance of making the AFCON grade as well.

South Sudan XI vs Uganda Cranes (Credit: FUFA Media)

South Sudan XI: Majak Maling Mawith (23 – Goalkeeper), Abdulkarim Yom Mutwakil (29), Peter Maker Manyang (4), Rehan Angier Malong (14), Manyumom Achol (8), Jackson Morgan Odebe (16), David Sebit Omot (17), Daniel Chok Dau (Jihluva, Czech Republic), Chok Tito Okello Odong (10), Makueth Wol Akeen Nguet (22), Stephen Pawaar Lony (25)

Substitutes: Godfrey Nyeko Okello (3), Abdalla Asad Musa (24), John Kuol Chol (15), Kenjok Wal Athiu (9), Dominic Abul Pretino (11), Joseph Kuch Nyuar Atak (12), Dominic Angelo Kornelio Aroma (6), Bak Majok Nyang (2), Denis Yongure Daluri (20), Aluck Akech Mabior (19), Ramadan John Mayik Diing (1 – Goalkeeper), Ivan Wani Adebo (7)