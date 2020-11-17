The motorsport governing body, Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), is on the verge of running the 2020 National Rally Championship into next year.

This year’s championship had only run two events (Mbarara and Jinja rally) before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all sports activities in the country in March.

And even when sports activities were re-opened, the required demands were tough on the federation to fulfill.

But, basing on the unofficial calendar that this website has been privy to, the 2020 championship will resume next year with the third round in Masaka.

The season will have only five events.

The decision on the championship which follows a precedence from the African Rally Championship is however yet to be announced.

Fred Busulwa currently leads the championship with 130points, Omar Mayanja is second with 110points while Hassan Alwi is in third.