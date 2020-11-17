Build Up Match: KCCA 2-1 Uganda Hippos

For almost the entire duration of the match, Uganda Hippos played a man less in their final build up with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

KCCA recovered from a goal down to win the game 2-1, thanks to second half substitute Denis Iguma’s brilliant header and a stunner from Samson Andrew Kigozi.

The Uganda Hippos had taken the early lead when KCCA defender Herbert Achai diverted Raymond Derrick Onyai’s teasing delivery from the left past his own goalkeeper Ali Mwirusi for the opener.

The juniors were unfortunate however having lost left back Azizi Kayondo in the third minute when the Vipers’ player was sent for an early shower for a malicious high tackle on the hand of KCCA defender Samuel Kato.

KCCA did not make the numerical advantage count until the second half.

In the first half, their team captain Julius Poloto also missed a kick from the penalty spot when he was foiled by Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech.

The Uganda U-20 team is preparing for the CECAFA U-20 championship that will be staged in Arusha, Tanzania (23rd November to 6th December 2020).

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Ali Mwirusi (G.K), Samuel Kato, Peter Magambo, Herbert Achai, Ashraf Mugume, Samson Andrew Kigozi, Julius Poloto, Dominic Ayella, Kezironi Kizito, Sadat Anaku, Moses Aliro

Subs: Dennis Iguma, Fillbert Obenchan, Moses Kalanzi, Jerome Otim

Uganda U-20 team that faced KCCA at the MYN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Uganda U20: Jack Komakech (G.K), Steven Sserwadda, Aziz Kayondo, Joseph Kafumbe, Kenneth Ssemakula, Musa Ramathan, Richard Basangwa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Derrick Raymond Onyai, Najib Yiga, Derrick Kakooza

Subs: Dennis Ssenyondwa (G.K), Wilber Wamala, Robert Kitabalwa, Richard Bbosa, Ivan Eyam, Ashraf Mulinde, Faisal Wabyona, Andrew Kawooya, Ivan Bogere, Alpha Ssali