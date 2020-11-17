Management of Mawogola Ssaza football team has received a major boost ahead of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

The Ssembabule based county got 40 cartons of water from Riham industries limited to help in the preparations during training and trial matches.

This water was officially handled over by the company brand manager Everson Kachumitana Bwengye with a promise the team whoever it necessitates.

Being a born of Mawogola, I was so touched to see that the company I work with can extend an helping hand to the team. I am thankful to my boss for the support extended to Mawogola and this is the beginning because more is to come. Everson Kachumitana Bwengye, Riham Industries Brand Manager

Everson Kachumitana Bwengye (left) and Colleb Colleb Tinyefuza (the chairman of the Mawogola Ssaza team)

Mawogola Ssaza team Manager Edison Kachumitana Nyantanga

Team Manager Edison Kachumitana Nyantanga openly expressed appreciation upon receiving the donation.

This is a good start and boast to the team. We call upon people from Ssembabule and well-wishers to keep supporting the team. Edison Kachumitana Nyantanga, Mawogola Ssaza team manager

Mawogola recently got a boost when they were instated into the fixtures and are house in Butikiro group alongside the defending champions Bulemeezi, Ssingo, Buluuli and Butambala.

They are coached by Simon “Dunga” Ddungu who is set to be have Edward Golola as the head of technical.

Mawogola is seeking for their first ever championship in the history of the tournament.

The championship is ear-marked to be officially launched on Tuesday, 24th November 2020 at the Bulange Gardens in Mengo, Kampala by the Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga.

The Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening on 12th December 2020 when Bulemeezi takes on Ssingo at Kasana in the official opening match at Kasana play-ground at 1 PM.

The rest of the tournament shall be held at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru from 13th December 2020 until the final on 22nd January 2021.

This championship is bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Mawogola Management Team

Patron : Sharta Musherure Namatovu

Chairman : Colleb Tinyefuza

Vice chairman (Administration): Uthuman Kateregga

Vice Chairman (Technical): Dalausi Jjumba

General Secretary : Swaibu "Password" Mbuga

Treasurer: Jude Kasekende

Publicity Secretary (media officer): Frank Douglas Kavuma

Security Officer: Andrew Akanyijuka

Team Manager: Edison Kachumitana

Team Doctor: Sebastian Tumwekwase

Head of Marketing : Moses Mulindwa

Camp Manager : Rajab Kateregga

Kits Manager : Wilson Kacuucu

Stadium manager : Abbassi Tamale

Chief Mobiliser: Mary Begumisa

Fans coordinators

Mateete Sub-County : Sulaiti Ngand

Lwebitakuli Sub – County : Ibrahim Muhangi

Ntuusi Sub – County : J. Senkumba

Lwemitaga Sub – County: Madi Kabanda

Mijwala Sub – County: Lawrence Bukenya

Ssembabule Town Council : Steven Mukisa and Madam Dianah

Welfare Committee: Muhammad Kiganda

