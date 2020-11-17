

South Sudan forward Ivan Wani believes victory against Uganda Cranes is an indicator of how their team has improved.



The Bright Stars edged Uganda Cranes, winning the game 1-0 on Monday at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.



Ugandan born striker Tito Okello who recently switched allegiance scored the lone goal of the game.



Wani who plays for Busoga United FC told Kawowo Sports that the win is a testament of how the team has improved over time.



“It was an important win for us as a team. If you look at the preparations we have had and the efforts behind the scenes, this was a moment for us to get dividends.” He said.



“We tried to study how Uganda plays and thankfully we were able to put up good performance both at home and away.”



The former Jinja SS student and 2018 COPA Copa Coca Cola MVP is optimistic that the result gives them confidence ahead of the next games and they are still in the mix for qualification.



“The result against Uganda gives us hope and belief that we are still in the mix. It will also give us confidence going into the last two fixtures.”



Burkina Faso is top of group B on 8 points, Uganda is second with 7 points while Malawi and South Sudan have 4 and 3 points respectively.