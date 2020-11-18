Nile Special USPA Gala: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

At Victoria Ball Room – Kampala Serena Hotel (1 PM)

*Dress code: Black Tie

All is set for the annual Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) gala that will be held on Wednesday, 18th November 2020 Victoria Ball room at Kampala Serena Hotel.

USPA president Patrick Kanyomozi allayed any fears that the annual sports event may be skipped due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has led to the cancellation of a number of global sporting events including the summer Olympic games among others.

Kanyomozi disclosed that the USPA Executive and the association’s main sponsor Nile Special had mutually agreed to hold the annual event on Wednesday, 18th November, 2020 at Serena Hotel.

The different winners from the previous USPA gala

The event will be held in recognition of the prevailing circumstances. It will also be a special moment for USPA; as the association will be celebrating 50th anniversary. This is a key milestone in our history of promoting unity and brotherhood among sports journalists.

It is with mixed emotions that we confirm that the annual USPA Gala will go ahead this year. On one hand, it is fantastic news that together with our partner Nile Special, we were able to forge a way forward and ensure that the continuity of the gala is not broken in spite the pandemic. But on the other hand, there’s a tinge of sadness that not everybody that we would have loved to be present will be invited. We are holding the event but with extra caution and guidance to ensure that we adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines. Patrick Kanyomozi, USPA President

Francis Nyende, Nile Special brand manager re-echoed the brand’s continued commitment to the development of sports in Uganda and acknowledgement of the outstanding personalities each year.

This year has posed many challenges to everyone and every sector globally. Yet this should not stop us from celebrating the sports men and women that hoisted that national flag high in 2019. Their feats are still vivid in our hearts. You deserve your crowns. Francs Nyende, Nile Special Brand Manager

Sports personality of the year nominees are Joshua Cheptegei, Halima Nakaayi and Uganda Cranes ace Emmanuel Arnold Okwi who will be among the 52 different winners.

Joshua Cheptegei

Halimah Nakaayi (Credit: AFP)

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi celebrates at Mandela National Stadium

Fans’ best choice:

Sports fans had the opportunity to vote for their outstanding sports personality in the Nile Special – USPA fans’ choice category.

Athletics star Joshua Cheptegei won this category having garnered 70 percent of the fan votes.

The other finalists included athlete Nakaayi (29 percent) and Uganda Cranes

forward Emmanuel Okwi (1 percent).

The poll was based on the achievements of 2019. A total of 2501 votes were cast from 12th-17th November, 2020.

Cheptegei is now the second recipient of the award that first was introduced in

2019.

Rugby’s Phillip Wokorach was the first winner.

The event kicks off as early as 1 pm and will be held in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus.

The event will be streamed live on the USPA Facebook page as well as Nile Special online platforms.

The guest list has USPA members, the recipients of the awards, key USPA sponsors and partners as well as various sports administrators from sports federations (associations), the National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) as well as the Ministry of Education and Sports.