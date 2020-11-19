2020 Uganda Golf Open Championship:

26 th – 28 th November : Ladies Open

: Ladies Open 2 nd – 5 th December : Amateurs

: Amateurs 3rd – 6th December: Professionals

*At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

After a great year of golf on the domestic front in 2019, Tooro Golf Club member Joseph Cwinya-ai virtually won everything apart from the prestigious Uganda Amateurs Golf Open title.

This victory left the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) with no choice but vote the former footballer as the most outstanding golfer of the season.

He has now set eyes onto the Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship that tees off on the 2nd December 2020 for four rounds at Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

I had a great year where I won most tournaments at home although the Uganda Open faltered me and I was fourth. This year, I feel geared up for the open having also won the Golfer of the year accolade by USPA. Joseph Cwinya-ai, Uganda Golf National team captain

Joseph Cwinyaai shows off his accolade during the 2019 USPA Award Gala at VictorIa Ball room Hall, Kampala Serena Hotel

Cwinya-ai, a long hitter of the ball from the Tee won five local tournaments on the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) calendar across the country and captained team Uganda at two titles in Zone IV and the famous Victoria Cup.

Christened as Okadda, Cwinya-ai swung to victory in the Venus open on the home course in Fort Portal, Kinyara open (Masindi), Entebbe Open (Entebbe), Noble Mayombo Open (Fort Portal) and the Kakira Open (Jinja).

For the national team, he was captain of team Uganda golf team during the Zone IV triumph at Bujumbura Golf Course in Burundi as well as the home victory over Kenya in the Victoria Cup at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

He finished fourth in the 78th Uganda Amateur Open Championship at Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa behind three Kenyan golfers.

The other grey zone was team Uganda finishing fourth at the All Africa Golf Championship played at the Mont-choisy golf course in Mauritius.

Joseph Cwinyaai dusters his club

He boldly reflects at 2019 as a great golfing year that gave him the rhythm coming to 2020 when he also won two tournaments (Venus and Kitante Open) before the Coronavirus pandemic set in.

I had carried my form from 2019 to 2020 and in fact won two tournaments – Venus and Kitante open before the lock-down by Coronavirus pandemic. I thank my sponsor Isaac Aisu who has pushed up throughout the career as I look forward turning professional soon.” Joseph Cwinya-ai, amateur golfer, Uganda national golf team captain

Cwinya-ai has been training on the home course in Fort Portal since the national wide lockdown was communicated in March and believes he has the swing coming to the 2020 open in Kenya.

He will battle other outstanding Ugandan amateurs as Denis Asaba, 16 year old Abdul Kakeeto, Rodell Gaita, Samuel Owen Kato, Emmanuel Amoko, Bulhan Matovu among others for the top prize as well as the old guards in the gross category like Michael Tumusiime, Moses Matisko and John Basabose.

A couple of Kenyan amateurs have also confirmed participation among whom include Adel Balaba, Simon Njugu, Samuel Njoroge, Daniel Nduva, Kibugu among others.

Titleist Wedge SM-8

The Uganda Amateur Golf Open was first played in 1932 won by Uganda Golf Club member H.Davidson.

This year will mark the 79th edition since inception of this historic event bank-rolled by Tusker Malt to a tune of Shs 100,000,000.

Cwinyaai’s golf kit has Callaway (E-Port) irons, Callaway Driver, Titleist Wedge (SM-8), Odyssey putter and Callaway Epic flash 3 wood.

Cast of winners:

Amateur Category: