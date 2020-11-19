Uganda Cricket Association today unveiled Laurence Mahatlane as the new Head Coach of The Cricket Cranes.

The 44-year-old South African joins the Cricket Cranes at a time when the squad is preparing for an upcoming tour to Qatar.

The former South African U19 coach will work alongside interim coach Davis Turinawe and his assistant Jackson Ogwang as he gets familiar with his new charges.

Cricket Cranes are currently on top of the Challenge League B and only a few games away from the ODI holy grail. With the global pandemic whipping out most of the 2020 international season, it’s anticipated that 2021 will be a busy year with both the T20 World Cup qualifiers and 50-Over World Cup qualifiers set to take place.

Cricket Uganda CEO Martin Ondeko and new head coach Lawrence Mahatlane

At his unveiling Mahatlane said;

I am excited to finally be here, the pandemic of course made it impossible for me to be here early but I am glad to finally meet everyone in Uganda Cricket. My immediate goal is to prepare the team for the next international fixtures but I want the success to be across the board for the Lady Cricket Cranes and the U19 boys and girls. It’s going to be a ride but I am excited to pick it up from where Davis has left it then continue the trend to become a successful international team. Laurence Mahatlane, Cricket Cranes Head Coach

Martin Ondeko the CEO of Uganda Cricket mentioned that the association will be taking care of the bills for the new coach even though he didn’t mention the figures involved.

The South African has been given a three year deal with ODI cricket as the primary target.